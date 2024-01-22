The Most Luxurious Features Of Acura's Most Expensive New Vehicle
Acura has unveiled the pricing details of its newest (and only) EV, the 2024 ZDX. It won't be cheap. In fact, it's the most expensive new Acura. However, the pricing isn't egregious either, starting at $64,500 for the base model and topping out at $74,500 for the performance-oriented Type S version with a special set of wheels and tires. The base model is expected to have an estimated range of 325 miles, and the Type S has an estimated range of 288 miles.
For over 60 grand, you get quite a lot. Namely, a 102-kWh battery in the ZDX A-Spec that can replenish upwards of 81 miles of range in 10 minutes through a DC fast charger. Additionally, you get a Bang and Olufson sound system with 18 total speakers. Plus, the interior is equipped with dual-zone climate control and 26-color ambient lighting. On the technology end, the driver enjoys an 11-inch instrument display, and infotainment is provided through an 11.3-inch display with built-in Google functionality as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Ease of charging
You might not think of different charging options as a traditional "luxury" feature like 22-inch wheels or exclusive paint colors (both of which the ZDX can be optioned with). Still, when you're stuck with one specific method of charging, it can be a real drag on convenience and your overall driving experience. The ZDX will come with a CCS-style plug compatible with charging networks like Electrify America, but according to Acura, it will also be compatible with the NACS plug used by charging networks like Tesla's Superchargers. That functionality comes "through the use of a complimentary charging adaptor supplied by the client's Acura dealer."
Plus, you can get your house set up for charging through Acura's network of installers. It may not be as exciting (at least at the outset) as comfortable leather seats or fancy interior materials, but the ease of charging is absolutely a luxury feature in its own right. You can expect to see Acura ZDXs on the road by the spring of this year.