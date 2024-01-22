The Most Luxurious Features Of Acura's Most Expensive New Vehicle

Acura has unveiled the pricing details of its newest (and only) EV, the 2024 ZDX. It won't be cheap. In fact, it's the most expensive new Acura. However, the pricing isn't egregious either, starting at $64,500 for the base model and topping out at $74,500 for the performance-oriented Type S version with a special set of wheels and tires. The base model is expected to have an estimated range of 325 miles, and the Type S has an estimated range of 288 miles.

For over 60 grand, you get quite a lot. Namely, a 102-kWh battery in the ZDX A-Spec that can replenish upwards of 81 miles of range in 10 minutes through a DC fast charger. Additionally, you get a Bang and Olufson sound system with 18 total speakers. Plus, the interior is equipped with dual-zone climate control and 26-color ambient lighting. On the technology end, the driver enjoys an 11-inch instrument display, and infotainment is provided through an 11.3-inch display with built-in Google functionality as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.