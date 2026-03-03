Indian Officially Has New HQ – Here's Where The Motorcycle Maker Is Headed

Indian is America's first motorcycle company, and it still builds its motorcycles in the United States. While electrical components and certain parts like tires and brakes may be manufactured overseas, Indian motorcycles are designed and assembled in the United States. Specifically, Indian Motorcycle's factory is located in Spirit Lake, Iowa, while its headquarters was, until recently, located in Medina, Minnesota.

At the end of February 2026, Indian announced that it was moving its global headquarters about 40 miles to the east, to Golden Valley, Minnesota. The change of scenery is due to new ownership. Polaris, which had owned Indian since 2011, entered an agreement to sell Indian Motorcycle to Carolwood LP, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, in October 2025, and the acquisition was completed in February 2026.

One of Carolwood's first moves has been to sign a seven-year lease for a 37,832-square-foot property that will be the new home for Indian HQ. Indian will conduct operations, product development, and prototyping in its new facility. In a press release, new CEO Mike Kennedy stated that "This new global headquarters represents an exciting next step for Indian Motorcycle," adding that "As we begin this new chapter, we are proud to remain in Minnesota — a state that has played an important role in our journey — and to continue building a future focused on innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional products to riders around the world."