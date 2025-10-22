The Indian Motorcycle Brand Is Being Sold - Here's Who's Buying It

In the annals of American motorcycle manufacturing history, the Indian name ranks among the most revered in the game. That has a lot to do with the fact that Indian was America's first legit motorcycle company, springing into existence in 1901 and releasing its very first model a year later. Yet hard times have been as big a part of the brand's story as the hard-charging bikes that have borne its name over the years, with Indian having experienced several bankruptcies and production closures.

As you might expect, such issues have led to an ownership change or two, with the original Indian company closing up shop in 1953. The Indian brand soon resurfaced, though the Indians that hit the streets in the 1950s and '60s were rebranded as Royal Enfields. Production on actual Indians ramped back up in 1998, when the Indian Motorcycle Company of America took over the brand, but IMCA's run came to an unceremonious end in 2003.

Since 2011, Indian has been owned by Polaris, who builds the bikes in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Now, however, Polaris is planning its own Indian exit. The company recently separated the Indian brand from its list of holdings and is officially set to sell its stake in the company to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. It does not appear that the Indian brand is again being put out to pasture, as the new owners are apparently set to continue production. Here's what you should know about the sale.