Who Made Victory Motorcycles And What Happened With The Brand?

The motorcycle world has always been built on choice. This can be seen in the different niches of riding that exist, whether you want to go off-roading, speed down a racetrack at blinding speeds, or simply cruise along a sunny coastline on a lazy Sunday afternoon. This choice is also evident in the many motorcycle brands that exist today, from Aprilia and BMW to Kawasaki, Indian, and Suzuki.

Many of these manufacturers are well-known globally, with beloved products that turn heads wherever they go. However, there have existed other companies that, although no longer operational, were also eager to carve a place for themselves in the motorcycle industry. Among these is Victory Motorcycles, a Polaris Industries-owned motorcycle brand that once made a range of bikes meant to take on industry giants such as Harley-Davidson.

In 2017, Polaris shut down Victory-related operations after it became clear that the motorcycle subsidiary wasn't making as big an impact as the competition. The sales were poor, with brand sellers sometimes only selling an average of 20 bikes a year. Additionally, Polaris had acquired Indian Motorcycle in 2011, and given the fanbase Indian had built over the years, Polaris decided to focus on it instead.