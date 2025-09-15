Are Any Dirt Bike Brands Made In The USA?

It's impossible to think of cruiser motorcycles without conjuring up images of Harley Davidson or Indian motorcycles. Those heavy V-twin bikes with laid-back ergonomics, low seats, and chrome accents. Bikes like the Harley Street Glide or Indian Chieftain wouldn't look out of place with an American flag waving in the rear. Americans invented this style, and U.S. brands still define it globally. However, on the complete opposite end of the spectrum — the lightweight, small-engine dirt bikes, there seems to be a drought of the old red-white-and-blue.

Some novice bike enthusiasts might challenge this by saying Harley has the Pan American 1250; it's an off-road bike with ADV-standard suspension and knobby tires, but with over 500 pounds of weight, it's not enough to meet the standards of competitive enduro racing, not to mention motocross-style. The last true Harley dirt bike was made in the 1970s; it was called the MX250, and as you may have guessed, it didn't really work out well for the company.

If you want American dirt bikes, you're going to have to look away from the traditional big brands. ATK USA, Alta Motors, Cobra Moto, and Dust Moto are all made in the U.S., But for one reason or another, none of them currently play in the big leagues. As of the third quarter of 2025, no competitive American dirt bike stands up to the likes of Honda, Kawasaki, or Yamaha. Whether that will change soon is yet to be seen.