How Much Does The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Cost & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?

The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide starts at $25,999 for the base model and goes up from there, depending on the finish, wheels, and audio upgrades you get. That price includes the all-new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine, now standard across the Grand American Touring lineup. It delivers 105 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque, sporting a more aerodynamic fairing, better cooling, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system powered by Skyline OS. A fully loaded CVO Street Glide pushes well past $44,000.

Compared to competitors like the Indian Chieftain or BMW K 1600 B, the Street Glide lands in the middle to premium touring price range. That being said, you're paying for more than just any old motorcycle. You're buying into the Harley touring experience, which includes optional RDRS safety enhancements, high resale value, and a strong national dealer network.

For buyers new to the platform, the cost reflects more than tech or torque, but Harley's heritage, customization support, and long-distance reliability. Just don't expect entry-level affordability; this is a heavyweight touring bike built to cover serious miles.