How Much Does The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Cost & Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?
The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide starts at $25,999 for the base model and goes up from there, depending on the finish, wheels, and audio upgrades you get. That price includes the all-new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine, now standard across the Grand American Touring lineup. It delivers 105 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque, sporting a more aerodynamic fairing, better cooling, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system powered by Skyline OS. A fully loaded CVO Street Glide pushes well past $44,000.
Compared to competitors like the Indian Chieftain or BMW K 1600 B, the Street Glide lands in the middle to premium touring price range. That being said, you're paying for more than just any old motorcycle. You're buying into the Harley touring experience, which includes optional RDRS safety enhancements, high resale value, and a strong national dealer network.
For buyers new to the platform, the cost reflects more than tech or torque, but Harley's heritage, customization support, and long-distance reliability. Just don't expect entry-level affordability; this is a heavyweight touring bike built to cover serious miles.
Is the Street Glide beginner-friendly?
Calling the Harley-Davidson Street Glide a good beginner bike depends on the rider's background. At over 800 pounds, it's heavy even by cruiser standards. That means tight U-turns, parking lots, and low-speed balance require real skill, especially for riders with no big bike experience. Its low 26.7-inch seat height helps, but that doesn't offset the bulk.
That said, seasoned riders transitioning from mid-size cruisers, or riders returning after a long break may find it surprisingly manageable. The 2025 model includes linked braking, cornering ABS, and optional traction control, which give newer riders an extra layer of safety.
The throttle is smooth, the riding position is relaxed, and as with most tourers, the suspension is tuned for comfort rather than aggression. Still, calling it beginner-friendly is a bit of a stretch. There's no learning mode, no lightweight frame, and no margin for input errors. For your first motorcycle ever? Probably not, but for a confident new rider with good balance and a long-term mindset, owning the Street Glide could be the start of something to be enjoyed for many years.
What to know before buying a Street Glide
If you're considering a Street Glide as your first touring motorcycle, you have to keep a couple of things in mind besides price or power. First, factor in insurance, as the large displacement and high MSRP can push premiums higher than a mid-size standard or cruiser. Second, expect maintenance costs to reflect the touring segment.
Tires, fluids, and brake pads wear faster on a bike this heavy, especially if it's fully loaded. It would also be wise to invest in training. Even experienced sportbike or standard riders will feel a learning curve when adapting to Harley's floorboards, slow-speed handling, and the sheer mass of this motorcycle.
Taking an advanced MSF course or a Harley-Davidson Riding Academy class tailored to touring bikes is a smart move. Finally, make sure you ride one. Not just in the Harley lot or around the block, but for real miles. The Street Glide loves steady throttle, smooth gear shifts, forward planning, and relaxed confidence. It's not to be taken lightly, it's an actual platform for cross-country travel. For the right kind of beginner, it's less intimidating over time, and more rewarding the farther you go.