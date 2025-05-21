How Much Horsepower Does The Harley-Davidson 117 Engine Have?

The Harley-Davidson 117 engine (also known as the Milwaukee-Eight 117) is a big and powerful V-Twin. Harley squeezes it into the frames of some of its biggest and most expensive bikes. Why call it the Milwaukee-Eight? Well, it definitely doesn't have eight cylinders. Instead, the big V-Twin is an eight-valve engine. It also has different power ratings depending on the Harley motorcycle it's used in.

The 117 cubic inches of displacement works out to about 1,917cc — almost double what you get in hyper-fast liter bikes like the Honda CBR1000RR or the Yamaha R1 — but it's not a high-revving sportbike engine designed with top speed in mind. Instead, this V-Twin is a torque-focused powerplant. In every application where Harley uses the 117, its torque numbers outshine its horsepower output. For instance, the 117 is rated at 105 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque in Harley's Street Glide and Road Glide bikes.