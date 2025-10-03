Who Owns Buell Motorcycles, And Where Are Its Bikes Built?

Names like Honda, Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, and Ducati tend to inspire no shortage of reverie among folks who prefer to hit the roads and racetracks of the world on vehicles with only two wheels. For some in the motorcycle world, Buell is a name that should be every bit as well known. If you aren't familiar, Buell is a brand that first came into being back in 1983, with former Harley-Davidson engineer Erik Buell leaving his gig with the legendary bike maker to start creating motorcycles on his own.

While Buell and his team continued to make racing and street bikes, the Buell brand didn't go fully legit until the mid-1990s when Harley-Davidson took over 49% of the company. A few years later, Buell's former employer essentially took over the rest of the company, making Buell Motorcycles a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson. Unfortunately, Buell became one of the many casualties of the 2008 financial crisis, with Harley-Davidson opting to end the brand as it struggled to keep itself afloat.

For many motorcycle brands, that would've been the proverbial end of the line. However, Buell continued developing new models even after the brand was shuttered. In 2021, EBR Motorcycles purchased the rights to the Buell brand and its trademarks, marking a full-on revival in the consumer market. Erick Buell, however, is no longer calling the shots at the company. Instead, Bill Melvin serves as CEO.