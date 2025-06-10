Why Harley-Davidson Discontinued Buell Motorcycles (And Who Owns It Now)

Not many motorcycle fans will forget the name Buell. These were the bikes that dared to be different -– built with Harley engines but shaped for speed and agility. Buell motorcycles were loved for looking sharp, handling like a dream, and carrying a certain American boldness that riders loved. But in 2009, something went wrong, and Buell's story came to a sudden stop. Harley-Davidson, which fully owned Buell by then, shut it down completely. The decision shocked fans and left a big hole in the American sportbike scene.

But Buell lovers wanted to know — what exactly went wrong? The company wasn't failing. In fact, it had a solid fan base and some great bikes on the market. But Harley-Davidson was dealing with a financial crisis of its own. The 2008 recession had hit hard, and its new CEO, Keith Wandell, who didn't even ride motorcycles, decided it was time to refocus on Harley's core business. All you can say is that Buell just didn't fit into that new plan.