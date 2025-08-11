13 Of The Best Buell Motorcycles To Buy Used
Buell is back in business as of 2021, with a new series of motorcycles being prepared for fans of dual-sport models. As a motorcycle brand, Buell surged to popularity in the early 1980s and 1990s, before being purchased by a major competitor, Harley-Davidson, in 1998. It routinely manufactured its motorcycles using the Harley-Davidson engines throughout those years. Harley-Davidson subsequently discontinued producing Buell motorcycles in 2009.
Things have turned around, and Buell has returned as an independent company. The company has been teasing its newer models as it prepares to return to business, but these have yet to hit the market and are only available as pre-orders. Until these are widely available, however, many of the company's older motorcycles remain in circulation on the used marketplace, if you can track them down and see them offered at a reasonable price.
With so many models to pick from, we can help narrow down your options and highlight some of the best choices from throughout Buell's reputable history as an American motorcycle manufacturer.
RR 1200 Battletwin
For those who have a fondness for classic motorcycles, the Buell RR 1200 Battletwin is a prime choice, if you can find a used model. It was one of the earlier models from Buell, introduced in 1988, and it was one of the first street-legal motorcycles from the company. This was a year after the release of the earlier model, the RR 1000 Battletwin, which was primarily designed for racing. Buell wanted to make the RR 1200 street-legal, as it sought to offer additional options to a broader market, rather than solely focusing on motorcycle racing, thereby allowing the brand to become more widespread.
The RR 1200 Battletwin features the trademark V-twin 45-degree engine, a Harley-Davidson model. Throughout Buell's history, it sought to keep costs down as much as possible, which is one of the several reasons why Buell motorcycles are powered by Harley-Davidson engine. It is an air-cooled, four-stroke, pushrod-actuated design with an overhead valve, providing 60 hp at 5,000 rpm. This is a model you can only take out by yourself, as you won't find any room to bring another person with you. If you can find one available. Finding a RR 1200 Battletwin available on the market is rare; it has appeared on motorcycle collector auctions sites, hovering around $10,000.
Buell S1 Lightning
Manufactured in 1996, the Buell S1 Lightning is built around the Harley-Davidson V-twin engine. Although the engine will rattle and kick beneath you while riding, it has a top speed of 125 mph and 91 hp at 5,800 rpm, providing you plenty of power during your ride. You want to be careful when taking turns, but it all comes down to practice with this motorcycle.
The S1 Lightning is a reasonable choice for new or experienced motorcyclists, whether you plan to keep it within the city or venture beyond. You'll be riding for a reasonable length of time, as the fuel tank can hold about 160 miles before you need to take a break. It can be a comfortable ride, given the narrow frame of the S1 Lighting and the placement of the handlebars, which allows you to lean forward comfortably as you turn and move with the motorcycle. The S1 Lightning can be a good option if you enjoy maintaining classic motorcycles compared to modern ones. Because the engine is based on Harley-Davidson models it can make these parts easier to track down, but these won't be perfect. There are mixed reviews from riders regarding the reliability of this model, and it could boil down to whether a local mechanic in your town knows how to treat it if there's a problem.
Buell M2 Cyclone
As far as bare roadster motorcycles go for Buell, the M2 Cyclone is a good example of a solid ride, regardless of your experience. You feel the V-twin engine underneath you while riding this motorcycle, and the heat from its underbelly as these parts are exposed, as is the case for many Buell models. With a lighter framework, the M2 Cyclone is great for taking out on the highway, staying within city limits, or venturing even further to explore areas away from civilization.
When you're riding the M2 Cyclone, you're going to feel a lot of power behind this motorcycle. It has an engine that supports 93 hp at 6,100 rpm, capable of reaching a top speed of 135 mph, and enough fuel in the tank to go 150 miles, so expect to go out on long rides with it. You might not be setting out on countrywide expeditions with the M2 Cyclone, but it's a good choice for a Buell motorcycle when you're on the hunt for a worthy used motorcycle model for beginners or experienced riders. When you're buying a used Cyclone model, be sure to examine the rear shock absorber, as select models did have problems with this part and were known to break. Talking to the buyer about the history of the motorcycle to learn if it's experienced any hints of these problems. The Cyclone typically appears on the market for around $4,000.
Buell S3 Thunderbolt
For anyone who doesn't think Buell's S1 Lightning is quite the motorcycle for them, the S3 Thunderbolt is the upgraded version and might be more their style. Manufactured in 1996, the strength behind the S1 Lightning's riding capability comes from its engine's performance, featuring a powerful V-twin engine that produces 101 hp at 6,000 rpm, and a top speed of 140 mph. Given the position of the engine underneath you and the pipes, expect to experience the heat while you're riding, and you may need to plan accordingly during any extended trip, along with wearing the proper protective clothing.
There are accessory pieces for the S3 Thunderbolt that provide additional storage options for you to take out on long trips. They transform this motorcycle into a getaway ride that you can take out for extended rides, rather than choosing to use it every other weekend. Thankfully, these additions shouldn't detract from the sleek, sporty design of the motorcycle and can be easily removed when extended drives are not an activity you want to do, providing versatility to this model. The S3 Thunderbolt has been spotted to cost between $3,000 to $4,000, depending on the location.
Buell X1 Lightning
Introduced in 1999, Buell decided to modify the model type name for the X1 Lightning, dramatically separating it from the S1 Lightning due to the altered chassis, and designed it using a steel frame. This reinforced frame gives the X1 Lightning a more rigid form while allowing for greater turn flexibility for motorcyclists riding on a hectic highway. The steel frame effectively absorbed the rocky engine when you're driving the S1 Lightning, and this change was a massive plus for experienced Buell riders who didn't enjoy the vibrations of the revving engine as it kicked up when it hit higher speeds.
The expected Buell engine power remains intact in the X1 Lighting, capable of reaching 88 hp at 6,300 rpm, with a top speed of 130 mph. Although you may need to get accustomed to the steel frame, it's a dependable choice for anyone looking to purchase a used Buell motorcycle. If you're accustomed to older Buell models, the S1 Lightning doesn't dramatically change enough to make it feel too different, and as a used model make sure to regularly maintain the parts as they're not cheap to replace.
Buell Blast
The Buell Blast is a good choice if you want to buy a motorcycle designed for beginners or if you're a first-time buyer. Buell began manufacturing the Blast in 2000, specifically designed for use in motorcycle training classes. As a result, the designers stripped away the fancier and flashier details to create a standard ride that would accommodate anyone who wants to get on it. Although the framework and design were stripped down, the Buell Blast still features a moderately powerful engine, making it suitable for use in the city or on the highway. The Buell Blast is a lighter model that weighs roughly 360 pounds without fuel and features a four-stroke engine with 34 hp at 6,500 rpm, achieving a top speed of 95 mph. Although it's on the slower end for Buell motorcycles, it's one of the fastest Buell motorcycles you can purchase used.
As a reasonable choice for a used practice motorcycle, you can spend plenty of time honing your skills on the Buell Blast before upgrading to a new model. Many riders consider the Blast a reliable ride, although some motorcycles have suffered from transmission issues, which could make for a less consistent experience. You'll want to speak with the buyer to learn about the history of the model before you confirm the deal, with a Buell Blast appearing for sale between $1,700 to $4,000.
Buell XB9S Lightning
The 2003 XR9S Lightning model is a prime example of Buell keeping its trademark sports motorcycle look, finding specific ways to tweak the model while providing a powerful engine, without making the motorcycle feel too heavy while you ride it, only weighing 386 pounds without fuel. The XR9S Lighting still uses the V-twin engine, but it's smaller than older models, measuring only 984cc. It's capable of producing 92 hp at 7,200 rpm, and it can hit a top speed of 130 mph, but don't expect to hit this threshold while riding down a highway.
Although the XR9S Lighting is a good motorcycle to purchase used, a survey from Visor Down found that 29% of riders experienced a handful of problems with their bike, ranging from engine problems to having their drive belts snap. However, these are the more extreme issues. You'll want to speak thoroughly with any seller before confirming a purchase to learn about any early problems. The XR9S Lightning uses a less powerful engine compared to previous Buell motorcycles; the XR9S Lightning performance continues to remain a competitive choice. A notable difference from other Buell models is the upright and relaxed riding position available on the XR9S, which provides a more comfortable ride, regardless of the distance you plan to travel.
Buell XB9SX City
Buell's XB9SX Lightning City model is designed for riders who stick to city streets and don't plan to venture onto dirt roads. It's a sports motorcycle that was designed to remain on the pavement, and comes with the standard V-twin engine from Buell, which is similar to the one found in the XB9S Lightning. It is sized at 984cc, producing 92 hp at 7,200 rpm, and has a top speed of 128 mph.
Additionally, the model's notable changes include the handlebar deflectors, headlight grille, and an elevated seat, designed to help motorcyclists keep track of vehicles around them more easily. These are huge benefits when using it frequently around other cars and pedestrians. It's a used motorcycle that you can ride by yourself, and won't have any room for an additional passenger, and riders reportedly use it for their daily commute, regardless of the weather. You should also be cautious if you plan to use it in the rain, which means regularly washing it, checking its oil, and maintaining the tires to get the best performance from it. Sellers have attempted to offer this model for around $6,000.
Buell XB9R Firebolt
Buell's XB9R Firebolt motorcycle is a good choice when driving through a city, and you want to remain in complete control of your motorcycle. The Firebolt might not have as much horsepower compared to earlier models, it's much more friendly for turning as you drive through the streets. For the 2007 model, the Firebolt is comparable to the XB9SX City or the XB9S Lightning in terms of engine strength, capable of producing 92 hp at 7,500 rpm, with a top speed of 130 mph.
The XB9R is on the smaller side when it comes to motorcycles, weighing 386 pounds without any fuel. However, this makes it easier to handle, thereby increasing its overall stability, especially with the trademark Buell choice of having the engine in the middle to act as a center point. The downside is that you want to stick closer to the cities, keeping a close eye on the fuel gauge and avoiding taking it too far away. Still, by making it lighter, you can expect the vehicle to respond more fluidly to your inputs when you're on the highway, allowing you to react more quickly to any sudden traffic. This model has a history of being sold for around $4,000, but it varies depending on the quality of the motorcycle and where you can get it from.
Buell XB12S Super TT
If you're a fan of the Firebolt or the XB12S Lightning, getting a used Buell XB12S Super TT is another good choice that checks off several similar boxes. Created in 2007, the XB12S Super TT utilizes a 1,203cc V-twin engine, producing 103 hp at 6,800 rpm and boasting a top speed of 133 mph. It can hold nearly a whole gallon more of fuel than the Firebolt or Lightning, meaning you have the option to take the Super TT out for longer trips. Although you could take it with you on a dirt track or off-road, it's a motorcycle that's in its element when you drive it on pavement.
The Super TT's smooth design and seat position give the rider freedom to turn and lean into their motorcycle as it moves through traffic. It provides more control and input when you're moving. Although it's a Buell used motorcycle that you can use when you're driving through a city, it's one you can also expect to take anywhere with you, depending on where you want to ride. A downside, though, is that it does not have room for a second passenger. If bringing another person with you on these rides is a requirement, there are other two-person motorcycles by Harley-Davidson for you to consider. A used XB12S Lightning motorcycle has appeared on marketplaces for roughly $3,500.
Buell 1125R
The Buell 1125R stands out as an ambitious creation from the motorcycle manufacturer. It was Buell's first attempt at utilizing a water-cooled engine, and because of its initial attempt to use this technology, there were a few hiccups with the final product. The 1125R engine packs a similar punch to previous models, featuring a liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 146 hp at 9,800 rpm. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 151 mph, and the motorcycle weighs only 375 pounds without fuel. What's also a bonus is that it holds 5.6 gallons of gas, surpassing the Super TT, Firebolt, City, and Lightning.
When purchasing a used Buell 1125R motorcycle, one key consideration is customizing the suspension to meet your specific needs. Buell recommends that all 1125R riders get a customized one, but even that may not make it work effectively, and it'll come down to how the motorcycle works with you. When the suspension and handling work with the 1125R, many praise this motorcycle, but there's a chance it could be problematic. For any motorcycle, handling is crucial, and ensuring the 1125R blends with your movement to make it a more leisurely ride whenever you're on the road. You can expect to purchase a used 1125R for around $3,600.
Buell Ulysses XB12XT
The Buell Ulysses XB12XT is one of three Ulysses models from the manufacturer that focuses on travel, and is designed for driving for extended distances. Created in 2008, the Ulysses XB12XT is not recommended for less experienced motorcyclists, even if you purchase it used. What makes it a standout option among other Buell models is that the XB12XT comes with additional accessories, such as a top box, hard bags, and a larger windscreen. If these additions are not what you're looking for in a motorcycle, the Ulysses XB12X might be a better option, as it does not include these travel-friendly features.
What makes the XB12XT different is that it's more centered than other Buell models, with improved suspension and handling when you're out riding. Given that Buell designed the XB12XT for extended trips, it modified the seating to promote a more relaxed riding position for those longer rides. The Ulysses XB12XT has a 1,203cc V-twin engine that produces 103 hp at 6,800 rpm and has a top speed of 127 mph, but you'll want to avoid hitting that top speed to get the most distance with the fuel in the tank. The XB12XT typically sells for around $5,500 to $3,500, depending on who you purchase it from and the bike's condition.
Buell 1190RX
Following Harley-Davidson's decision to close Buell in 2009, Erik Buell moved forward with Erik Buell Racing that same year. Although the company focused more on flashy sports models, it continues to make street-legal motorcycles, such as the Buell 1190RX. The 1190RX continues to follow the same pattern as previous Buell models, featuring an in-house designed 1,191cc, liquid-cooled V-twin engine capable of producing 185 hp at 10,600 rpm, and a top speed of 186 mph. This is one that you could reliably take to a track to hit those higher speeds, but we only recommend doing this if you have experience with this environment. Otherwise, sticking to the street might be the better option.
For motorcyclists seeking to purchase a used Buell 1190RX for street use, it's a solid choice. You want to watch how hard you throttle it because it's easy to find yourself hitting those upper speed limits. With the 1190RX being a street-legal sports motorcycle, it's easy to lean into the comfort of this speed machine and get carried away. You want to take your time getting to know the 1190RX before you take it too far, respecting it as a sports motorcycle, even if you grab a used model that sells for around $9,000, making it one of the more expensive used motorcycles you could purchase.