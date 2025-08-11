13 Of The Best Buell Motorcycles To Buy Used

Buell is back in business as of 2021, with a new series of motorcycles being prepared for fans of dual-sport models. As a motorcycle brand, Buell surged to popularity in the early 1980s and 1990s, before being purchased by a major competitor, Harley-Davidson, in 1998. It routinely manufactured its motorcycles using the Harley-Davidson engines throughout those years. Harley-Davidson subsequently discontinued producing Buell motorcycles in 2009.

Things have turned around, and Buell has returned as an independent company. The company has been teasing its newer models as it prepares to return to business, but these have yet to hit the market and are only available as pre-orders. Until these are widely available, however, many of the company's older motorcycles remain in circulation on the used marketplace, if you can track them down and see them offered at a reasonable price.

With so many models to pick from, we can help narrow down your options and highlight some of the best choices from throughout Buell's reputable history as an American motorcycle manufacturer.