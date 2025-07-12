What You Need To Do After Riding Your Motorcycle In The Rain

Riding a motorcycle in the rain might be exhilarating in the moment, but it comes with a set of concerns. It's bound to occur if you log enough hours on a bike, especially while living in a climate prone to precipitation. Though not quite as dangerous, it's like hitting a pothole — to be avoided if possible, but it happens from time to time. Confident and experienced riders might even feel comfortable driving in the rain, where the right adjustments and gear, combined with a safe and reputable bike, get you from A to B safely. But riding in the rain presents issues both in the moment and afterwards, when it comes to post-ride maintenance.

Initial concerns include reduced visibility and slippery roads, followed by assessing damage to electrical systems and brakes. General motorcycle care is important — and not overly difficult for most — to ensure that rainwater, debris, and dirt don't damage your bike, as corrosion and electrical issues could arise if neglected. Whether you have a classic ride with a carburetor or the most advanced, newest, fuel-injected bike, rain will always cause concern. Here we will explore everything you need to do after riding a motorcycle in the rain, from inspecting your bike, cleaning it, taking care of gear and rider health, all to help you stay safe and stay riding.