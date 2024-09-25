Why So Many Buell Motorcycles Are Powered By A Harley-Davidson Engine

The Buell Motorcycle Company has an interesting history with Harley-Davidson. Buell has been around since 1983, exclusively designing and manufacturing sport bikes for most of that time. Buell has made some incredibly fast street motorcycles and didn't really branch out into other form factors until it released its first dirt bike in 2020. In terms of design, this is about as different from Harley-Davidson as you can get. Harley has almost exclusively built street, cruiser, and touring bikes throughout its illustrious history and has never shown much interest in branching out into the sport or dirt bike markets.

That's why people are often surprised to learn that many of Buell's motorcycles are actually powered by Harley-Davidson engines. Developing an engine is an expensive prospect, so it's not uncommon for smaller manufacturers to procure engines developed by larger ones, rather than design and manufacture their own from scratch. Buell is an American company, but still, Harley might seem like an odd choice to the casual observer when engines from other sport bike manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha are readily available in the States. While there are numerous factors that have played into this decision, it's largely due to the fact that Buell has been working with Harley engines since the beginning, and Harley now owns the company.

