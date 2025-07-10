Where Are Boss Hoss Motorcycles Built? (And Who Makes Them?)

One of the most interesting aspects of the automotive industry is how there's always someone somewhere pushing the envelope on what can be deemed as possible. While there aren't any commercially available flying cars yet, numerous innovative vehicles are always crossing the line between concept and full production, demonstrating just how gifted the industry is. Among the most notable manufacturers, especially when it comes to motorcycles, is Boss Hoss Cycles, Inc., the American automaker known for its massive engine bikes, such as the Boss Hoss Classic Cruiser.

Boss Hoss carved a name for itself alongside some of the greatest motorcycle manufacturers in America, taking a different route from what you would expect from the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, by equipping its bikes with V8 engines. Yes, many Boss Hoss bikes come with V8 engines, which, if you've been keeping an eye on the motorcycle industry over the last few decades, you probably already know. What many might not know, though, is where exactly the manufacturer makes these magnificent beasts.