Where Are Boss Hoss Motorcycles Built? (And Who Makes Them?)
One of the most interesting aspects of the automotive industry is how there's always someone somewhere pushing the envelope on what can be deemed as possible. While there aren't any commercially available flying cars yet, numerous innovative vehicles are always crossing the line between concept and full production, demonstrating just how gifted the industry is. Among the most notable manufacturers, especially when it comes to motorcycles, is Boss Hoss Cycles, Inc., the American automaker known for its massive engine bikes, such as the Boss Hoss Classic Cruiser.
Boss Hoss carved a name for itself alongside some of the greatest motorcycle manufacturers in America, taking a different route from what you would expect from the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, by equipping its bikes with V8 engines. Yes, many Boss Hoss bikes come with V8 engines, which, if you've been keeping an eye on the motorcycle industry over the last few decades, you probably already know. What many might not know, though, is where exactly the manufacturer makes these magnificent beasts.
Where does Boss Hoss Cycles make its motorcycles?
At the time of this writing, Boss Hoss Cycles, Inc. remains in Dyersburg, Tennessee, USA, where the company was founded. Like many of the greats before it, think the aforementioned Harley Davidson, which has a storied history that started out in a shed, Boss Hoss Cycles had an interesting beginning, marked by a dream, a Chevy V-8 engine, a 5,000-square-foot shop, and the mind and hands of Boss Hoss Cycles founder Monte Warne, who envisioned a cruiser-style motorcycle with the thrum and power that could only be brought to life by a V-8 engine.
Warne founded the company in 1990, which means Boss Hoss Cycles has been in operation for 35 years. Of course, the company has grown exponentially since then, with its manufacturing processes taking place in a 22,000-square-foot facility. The staff ranges from engineers who focus on research and development to skilled specialists who bring the ideas these engineers cook up to life.
Some of the most powerful two- and three-wheelers you'll ever see
Boss Hoss Cycles has produced a variety of motorcycles to date, ranging from the typical two-wheel bikes to impressive and equally powerful trikes. Starting with the two-wheelers, the company currently has four offerings. These include the Classic Cruiser, Super Sport, Classic Bagger, and Limited Super Sport Big Block bikes. The Classic Cruiser and Super Sport come with three engine options.
These include a 6200cc GM LS 3 engine rated at a beastly 445 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, a 6300cc 383 Stroker engine capable of generating 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, and a massive 7439cc 454 Small Block engine rated at a whopping 563 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the Classic Bagger only has options for the 383 Stroker and the 454 Small Block. The star of the show, however, is the Limited Super Sport Big Block, which features an 8128cc 496 Big Block monster that can push out 600 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
The company's trike offerings include the Gangster, Dragon, Willys, '57 Chevy, SS Truck, and Coupe trikes. The Gangster Trike has options for the GM LS 3, 383 Stroker, and 454 Small Block engines, while the Dragon Trike comes with either a 383 Stroker or a 454 Small Block. The rest of the company's trikes feature a 6200cc LS 445 engine rated at 445 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque.