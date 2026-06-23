12 Power-Hungry Ryobi Tools You'll Want A 12Ah Battery For

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One of the big downsides to cordless power tools is that you need a battery to operate them. Most of the time, you can buy batteries with the power tools, thereby eliminating the need for two separate purchases. In most cases, those power tools, including those sold by Ryobi, come with a battery that is properly sized for the task at hand. Ryobi sells tons of tools, including both full-size and compact versions, in its lineup, and you can buy most of them with an appropriately sized battery.

However, Ryobi does sell larger batteries should you want them, including a 12Ah monster that you can buy for the brand's sizable ONE+ 18-volt lineup. Such a large battery is massive overkill most of the time. After all, most people probably rarely use a drill long enough to drain the 1.5 Ah batteries that usually come with them, let alone one that is eight times larger. Your everyday beginner power tools probably don't need anything that big, and the extra weight and heft may actually make some of those tools more difficult to use.

That is not the case for every power tool. It's no secret that some power tools simply take more power than others, and for those tools, you'll probably want something larger.