Every Ryobi Leaf Blower You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Price
Autumn is one of the best times of the year. The trees are especially pretty, dotting the landscape with yellows, oranges, and blazing reds. It's a sight to behold until those leaves all fall and you have to clean them up. When that happens, your best bet is the humble leaf blower, which is way better than raking.
Mainstream brands like DeWalt and Stihl make some pretty good leaf blowers. Ryobi, the DIY-friendly budget brand that is exclusively sold at Home Depot, also offers leaf blowers. Despite there being things to consider before buying a Ryobi tool, such as how they're often considered a brand that focuses on affordability and accessibility, the company actually makes some pretty powerful blowers. In fact, they make a whole selection covering multiple budgets, battery types, and use cases. There are so many that it can be hard to keep track. That's why we've put together a list of every leaf blower that Ryobi makes, starting from its least expensive model and ranging up to its most powerful and expensive.
Leaf Blowers Exclusive to Ryobi.com
Most of Ryobi's leaf blowers are available at Home Depot, which is where we recommend you buy them. However, there are a few that are only available on the brand's website, though it's not clear why. They may be older leaf blowers on their way out, or possibly brand-new ones that haven't made it to the big box store yet. Either way, here they are.
The first is the Ryobi 40V 300 CFM Jet Fan Leaf Blower. This sits toward the bottom end of Ryobi's 40V lineup in terms of power: As its name implies, it moves just 300 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of air, but the trade-off is in its price. You can pick up this little guy for $95; it's a decent option if you already own 40V Ryobi tools and want to add a leaf blower. The other is a 40V 730 CFM Whisper Series blower that sits toward the top in terms of price — and the ability to move air at a much higher 730 CFM — but that power comes at a premium. It's available for $229 without any accessories.
Ryobi 440 CFM Corded Leaf Blower
There are some great Ryobi tools that every home landscaper would want, with most of them being cordless ones that rely on rechargeable batteries. However, Ryobi doesn't exclusively do cordless. The best evidence of this is the Ryobi 440 CFM Corded Leaf Blower. This old-school marvel is still sold today for those who don't want to deal with batteries. It puts out 440 CFM of power with its 8-amp Jet Fan brushless motor. That puts it in the medium range when it comes to overall power, and it's more than enough as long as you don't mind using a cord.
At $59, this is also the least expensive leaf blower that Ryobi sells. Since you don't need any batteries, the price won't go up for accessories either. Despite being inexpensive, this leaf blower has quite a following, generating over 4,000 positive reviews at Home Depot. People praise it as simple and cost-effective, with most shoppers agreeing that dragging a cord was worth the savings. Should you decide to go with this option, we recommend getting a nice, long extension cable for more reach.
Ryobi One+ 18V 250 CFM Leaf Blower
The Ryobi One+ 18V 250 CFM Leaf Blower is the least expensive cordless blower that the brand sells. At 250 CFM, it's on the lower range in terms of power but will certainly get the leaves off of your sidewalk and driveway without much issue. Unlike Ryobi's more powerful blowers, this one uses the 18V One+ system like its vast array of power tools. That makes this a reasonable option for people who have bought into that system and don't want to extend to Ryobi's 40V tools just yet, especially since One+ batteries can work with older Ryobi tools.
The base tool costs $70, and you can get one that comes with a battery for $79. For this one, we recommend just ponying up the extra money for the version with a battery since you get a 2.0 Ah battery and charger. Those two items on their own cost quite a bit more than the extra $9 you'd be paying. That gives you a battery to use with the leaf blower and an extra charger to use with any extra 18V One+ tool batteries you have sitting around.
Ryobi One+ 18V 220 CFM Leaf Blower
Full-size leaf blowers are superior in terms of power, but a compact leaf blower may be better for ergonomics. Ryobi sells such a product with the One+ HP 18V 220 CFM Compact Leaf Blower. This little guy is a mere 16 inches long and weighs only 4 pounds, making it relatively easy to use one-handed. The idea for something like this is to give people a leaf blower that they can store easily, that's perfect for small jobs. In other words, this is a great choice for apartment complex residents or truck owners who only need to clear a few leaves from generally small spaces.
The tool by itself costs $99, with an option to get one with an included battery for $149. This isn't as great a combo bargain as other Ryobi leaf blowers, but you are still getting a discount on the cost of a battery. We wouldn't recommend this over a full-size blower for yardwork, as the battery on this Ryobi handheld leaf blower won't last very long on one charge, but this compact unit certainly fills a niche.
Ryobi One+ 18V 350 CFM Leaf Blower
The Ryobi One+ 18V 350 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is where we start to get into the meat and potatoes of Ryobi's lineup. It's more powerful than the brand's 250 CFM 18V leaf blower while introducing features you'll see further up the lineup, such as a variable-speed trigger. While there is nothing wrong with the 250 CFM version for smaller tasks, this leaf blower should work much better for clearing leaves, sticks, and other debris from your yard without being that much more expensive. In short, if you're shopping between the 250 CFM and 350 CFM models, get the latter.
The reason is that the 350 CFM model starts at $99, which is a scant $25 more for an extra 100 CFM of power. Getting one with a battery increases the price to $129 with a 4.0 Ah battery and charger included, which is usually quite a bargain. For reference, 4.0 Ah batteries often sell for $100 if bought individually. This is still on the lower end of power from Ryobi, but the value proposition is strong.
Ryobi 40V 450 CFM Jet-Fan Leaf Blower
The Ryobi V40 450 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is the least powerful 40V model that Ryobi sells and, as it turns out, is the model that I personally own. I added this little guy to my Ryobi 40V arsenal in mid-2020, and it's been used for everything from blowing snow off my windshield to leaf cleanup, and I even use it on my gutters. It offers a reasonable amount of power for its price, and it's quite easy to use. The variable-speed trigger is present, giving you control over how much air comes out.
At $99, it's the cheapest way to add a 40V leaf blower to your other 40V tools. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though this model comes with a combo pack that includes a battery. Mine did, but that was also over five years ago. In any case, this will tackle suburban yards without much of a problem, and its lower CFM helps it run longer, giving it 90 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0 Ah battery.
Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower
Ryobi's 40V 550 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is a small step up from its 450 CFM model, but positions this leaf blower solidly in the midrange when it comes to the power you can get from a Ryobi blower. It boasts more power than the average 25cc gas-powered leaf blower, comes with Ryobi's modern niceties like a variable-speed trigger, and offers 75 minutes of runtime with a 4.0 Ah battery, which should be good enough to clear a suburban yard of pesky leaves.
It is a little more expensive than the 450 CFM model at $119 for just the tool. Stepping up to the model with a battery increases the price to $159, which is still arguably a bargain considering a new 4.0 Ah battery costs $149 on its own. With that in mind, this is the least expensive 40V leaf blower that comes with a battery, and this is also the final 40V leaf blower that costs less than $200, even for just the tool. That makes it a good value pick while not being too weak.
Ryobi Three-Stage 520 CFM Gas Leaf Blower
The Ryobi Three-Stage 520 CFM Gas Leaf Blower is the one and only gas-powered handheld blower that the brand sells. It pushes a very reasonable 520 CFM of air, which is good for a 25cc gas blower if you compare it to other models like the 25cc Craftsman B210. It also comes with a three-stage jet fan design that helps separate it from some other gas blowers. Otherwise, what you see is what you get here. You gas it up, turn it on, and blow your leaves away. There is also a three-speed cruise control function that'll run it at lower speeds if you don't need the full power all the time.
At $199, this gas-powered leaf blower competes directly with Ryobi's 550 CFM 40V cordless blower. The battery-powered model is less expensive and cheaper to run since you don't need gas. On the other hand, the gas-powered blower doesn't need batteries, which can represent a pain if you have to wait for one to charge. This blower has thousands of positive reviews on Home Depot's website, as buyers say Ryobi's gas leaf blowers are pretty good in terms of performance and value.
Ryobi One+ 18V 510 CFM leaf blower
Ryobi's One+ 18V 510 CFM Leaf Blower is the upper limit for power when it comes to 18V-powered leaf blowers in Ryobi's lineup. This one holds its own against the brand's 25cc gas-powered leaf blower and is only a little less powerful than the 40V 550 CFM model. It comes with the usual features, like a variable-speed trigger, so you can decrease the power when hitting things like mulch beds. At 510 CFM, that's a good amount for a leaf blower powered by a cordless drill battery.
This leaf blower costs $149 for just the blower and $229 if you opt for the version that comes with a battery and a charger. For comparison's sake, a 6.0 Ah battery costs $139 by itself, so the extra $80 is still a bargain, albeit not the best one. As this blower performs about on par with both the 550 CFM 40V model and the 25cc gas model, all of which are reviewed quite favorably, you should get the one that fits your needs the best.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V 450 CFM Leaf Blower
Not every leaf blower is a slam dunk deal, and the Ryobi One+ HP 18V 450 CFM Leaf Blower is a very good example. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with this leaf blower. It comes with all the extras like the variable-speed trigger, and it's powered by the brand's 18V One+ battery system, just like some other blowers on this list. The 450 CFM spec is very reasonable, and, with a large enough battery, it'll last long enough to clear a suburban yard pretty easily.
The tool starts at $159, and the variant with a battery often goes on sale for $149. That makes it an excellent value if you want a powerful leaf blower with a battery. The caveat is that the 510 CFM model, which is Ryobi's strongest, is actually cheaper for just the tool by $10. So, if you already have enough 18V batteries, you should get the 510 CFM model. However, if you need a battery with your blower, this 450 CFM model is by far the better value.
Ryobi 40V 650 CFM Whisper Series
The Ryobi 40V 650 CFM Whisper Series is one of the higher-end models in Ryobi's lineup, and it's their second strongest handheld leaf blower. It is noticeably more powerful than even a 26cc gas engine while still retaining all of the features of Ryobi blowers, like variable speed settings. At this point in the power spectrum, it's worth noting that battery life differs from lesser models. The 450 CFM, for example, lasts for 90 minutes on a 4.0 Ah battery. This one is rated for just 45 minutes on the same battery. So, this one is best for heavy-duty jobs where you have multiple batteries already charged and ready to swap.
The tool by itself starts at $209, with the version with a battery and charger running up to $269. The $269 model is the better deal if you need another 40V battery in your arsenal, as the price saves you $80 on the price of a 4.0 Ah battery. For usability, this leaf blower is more than powerful enough for virtually any homeowner task.
Ryobi 40V HP 800 CFM Whisper Series
At the top of Ryobi's handheld leaf blowers is the Ryobi 40V HP 800 CFM Whisper Series. Ryobi says that this monster of a leaf blower houses more power than a 31cc gas-powered blower, and it'll send stuff flying across your yard if you let it. The variable-speed trigger is particularly important here because this thing is strong enough to tear up mulch and lawn decorations if you're not careful. Consequently, it also has the worst battery life, boasting roughly 40 minutes on a 4.0 Ah battery.
The tool starts at $229 and ranges up to $339 for the model with an 8.0 Ah battery. A price increase of $110 seems drastic, but an 8.0 Ah battery costs $259 on its own, so it's actually quite a deal. When it comes to worth, it's always in the eye of the beholder. For just the tool, the 800 CFM model is only $20 more than the 650 CFM model, and that's a nice upgrade for not that much money. However, the 650 CFM combo with a battery is $70 cheaper. Thus, if you need a model with a battery, get the 650 CFM model.
Ryobi Two-Cycle 760 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower
After the 800 CFM blower, we start to get up into specialized territory. The Ryobi Two-Cycle 760 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower is a great example of this. In fact, it's much too strong for casual suburban use. This is something we'd recommend to someone who has a lot of property and needs to clean it off, or who has their own small landscaping business. Everyday homeowners and renters have no need for something this strong, and it takes up way more space than a handheld leaf blower.
This backpack leaf blower starts at $299, which is actually a bargain. The fact that it takes gas means you don't have to wait for batteries to charge, because something this strong would chew through them at a rapid clip. For the money, you get a bunch of power and some extras like an anti-vibration mount for comfort. There are some customer complaints about long-term reliability, especially in the blower arm, but most people seem to really enjoy this thing.
Ryobi 40V HP 600 CFM Blower/Vacuum
Ryobi has been dabbling in leaf vacuums and mulchers as well as blowers, and the Ryobi 40V HP 600 CFM Blower/Vacuum is one of those products. This leaf blower is much larger than most other handheld units, and that's because it can also vacuum leaves. When it blows, it does about 600 CFM, making it a very capable leaf blower. Its vacuum function can also mulch leaves before depositing them into a bag, which should make leaf cleanup easy. Unfortunately, it also has some of the worst battery life of any Ryobi leaf blower at just 25 minutes, and that's at the lowest speed setting.
This leaf blower and vacuum combo starts at $299, which makes it a good deal at first glance. The price includes two batteries, a charger, and a harness for easier carrying. Here's the thing, though: Ryobi may have bit off a little more than it could chew with this product. User reviews are rather lukewarm and mention some quality assurance and reliability issues. In fact, it's one of the few Ryobi products that you should avoid for that very reason.
Ryobi 40V HP 850 CFM Whisper Series Backpack Blower
At the top of Ryobi's lineup sits the Ryobi 40V HP 850 CFM Whisper Series Backpack Blower. It is the strongest and most expensive leaf blower that Ryobi sells. It's quite a monster, too. It takes two 40V batteries instead of one, and it has to in order to run for any reasonable length of time. The two included 8.0 Ah batteries can power this behemoth for a total of two hours, which should be more than enough time to clean all but the largest properties. It's way more than any suburban homeowner will ever need.
The price is quite high as well. Ryobi doesn't sell this in a "tool only" configuration, so your only option is the $599 combo pack with two batteries and a charger. The problem is that you can get an 800 CFM handheld blower for $270 less, and that price includes a battery as well. The backpack blower is clearly for prosumer use, and you can easily get most of this same power in a handheld model. With that said, if you absolutely must have a backpack model, this one and Ryobi's gas-powered models are a toss-up. The gas-powered one isn't quite as powerful, but it doesn't need batteries. It's your call.