How Long Will Ryobi's Handheld Blower Last On One Charge? (And How Much It Costs)
In the past, people were limited to gas-guzzling leaf blowers to clear yard debris. These days, there are plenty of electric leaf blowers for people who prefer something with no fumes. While many people think leaf blowers are only for moving fallen foliage, there are several other uses that can make them well worth your money, like drying your car, making sure your power tools are clean before storage, to clearing debris from your driveway. That said, you may be concerned that battery-powered leaf blowers won't last long enough for your blowing needs. However, brands like Ryobi are proving that it's possible to get the best of both worlds.
With a single Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4 Ah battery, Ryobi shares that its 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower is designed to run up to 50 minutes, though it's important to note that its overall usage time will also be affected by your settings. In a review on the Ryobi website, one user estimated that with the same battery, their leaf blower worked for only 10 minutes at full power, and how long it takes to charge depends on the charger. With some of its more advanced chargers, it can be as fast as 80 minutes to get your 4 Ah battery ready for action. But if you do opt for the stock charger, Ryobi shares that it can take up to two hours to get it from zero to 100.
How much does the Ryobi compact leaf blower cost?
You'll be happy to know that you can get this compact Ryobi leaf blower for only $99, but if you don't own the 18V ONE+ battery system yet or want to invest in a backup option, you should be prepared to spend a bit more. Ryobi also sells a kit option, which includes a single 18V 4 Ah battery and charger, for $149. If you weren't able to buy the kit and realized that you own a different battery system, it is possible to get the 18V ONE+ battery kit separately. Apart from the charger, it will come with two 4 Ah batteries, so it will be more expensive at $198.55.
You might just want to buy another Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4 Ah battery for $64 on Amazon, which has a 4.7-star rating from over 5,000 reviews. With this, you can have a few backup options in case you are cleaning your car after a particularly dusty road trip. Alternatively, if you want to cut your charging time shorter in between uses, the 18V ONE+ 8A Rapid Charger, which has a 4.9-star rating from 50 users, sells for $89.
Is the Ryobi cordless leaf blower worth getting?
For the most part, the verdict for the 18V ONE+ leaf blower is largely positive. On the Ryobi website, more than 200 people have given it an average of 4.8 stars. Weighing less than a traffic cone at 3.81 lbs, it's a pretty light tool that does a lot of things well. Despite its appearance, it is designed to hit 220 CFM or 140 mph. Out of the box, it also includes multiple accessories, including extension tubes, a flat nozzle, and a speed tip. Without the attachments, it measures 16", which makes it convenient for reaching tight spots, and of course, easy to store when not in use. Plus, it has a lock-on trigger for added convenience. Some of the common uses that users have mentioned include driveways, sidewalks, porches, and drying vehicles.
For those who don't know yet, Ryobi is our top pick for the best major leaf blower brands out there. However, you might want to consider other leaf blowers in its portfolio. Previously, we've compared how the Ryobi 18V and 40V leaf blowers are different, so you'll need to consider your lifestyle and the size of your space to know which one fits your particular blowing needs. In particular, we've highlighted how its 40V Brushless Whisper Series Blowers are both powerful and quiet. Apart from this, the 550 CFM model can run 25 minutes longer than the 18V ONE+ model with a total expected run time of 75 minutes.