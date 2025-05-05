How Long Will Ryobi's Handheld Blower Last On One Charge? (And How Much It Costs)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the past, people were limited to gas-guzzling leaf blowers to clear yard debris. These days, there are plenty of electric leaf blowers for people who prefer something with no fumes. While many people think leaf blowers are only for moving fallen foliage, there are several other uses that can make them well worth your money, like drying your car, making sure your power tools are clean before storage, to clearing debris from your driveway. That said, you may be concerned that battery-powered leaf blowers won't last long enough for your blowing needs. However, brands like Ryobi are proving that it's possible to get the best of both worlds.

With a single Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4 Ah battery, Ryobi shares that its 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower is designed to run up to 50 minutes, though it's important to note that its overall usage time will also be affected by your settings. In a review on the Ryobi website, one user estimated that with the same battery, their leaf blower worked for only 10 minutes at full power, and how long it takes to charge depends on the charger. With some of its more advanced chargers, it can be as fast as 80 minutes to get your 4 Ah battery ready for action. But if you do opt for the stock charger, Ryobi shares that it can take up to two hours to get it from zero to 100.