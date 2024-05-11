How Long Do Ryobi 40V Blowers Run & How Much Do They Cost?

Ryobi can be considered one of the most popular brands for power tools, and it's hard not to notice its appliances on display in every Home Depot. Ryobi offers many innovative devices to help with different tasks, whether that's simple DIY projects, off-roading mishaps, or equipment to make yard work a breeze.

Within Ryobi's 40V battery system, you'll find several blowers available via either Ryobi's website or at Home Depot. The most expensive via Ryobi is the 40V Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack/Handheld Blower at $599, and the cheapest is the 40V 450 CFM Jet Fan Blower at $99. Some of the blowers are part of Ryobi's Brushless Whisper Series, while a couple have added features for convenience, such as the backpack blower, or functionality, like the vacuum plus blower combination.

However, the most notable difference between each of the standard blowers is the CFM rating for cubic feet per minute. For this article, to easily compare and contrast the blowers' battery life and cost, we're going to look at two midrange blowers at Home Depot — the 40V Brushless Whisper Series 600 CFM Blower with 4.0 Ah Battery Kit and the 40V 550 CFM Blower with 4.0 Ah Battery Kit. Both of these blowers come with brushless motors, are fairly close in CFM, and include the same battery size.