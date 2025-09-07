Do Ryobi One+ Batteries Work With Older Ryobi Tools?

Ryobi tools are a dependable and affordable choice among DIYers and homeowners alike, thanks in large part to the company's One+ system, introduced in 1996. The One+ line boasts 300 power tools and related equipment, including some new tools to consider in 2025. Perhaps the best feature of the One+ is the system's 18V lithium-ion battery, which is backward compatible. In fact, the 18V One+ battery fits and works in every 18V tool the company has manufactured to this point.

Not only could you continue using your favorite tools with 18V One+ batteries, despite how old they are, you can also keep working even when a battery goes dead. Just grab another 18V battery from any other Ryobi tool, pop it in, and you're good to go. This interchangeability, while nothing new among many power tool brands, is just an added bonus to Ryobi's backward compatibility.

By comparison, the batteries for Makita's XGT system are interchangeable, but they're not backward compatible with the company's older LXT line of power tools. The reason for that is the difference in battery voltage, size, and even shape. Unlike Ryobi, whose batteries are plug-and-go despite the tool, you'd be stuck using a generic adapter, which could actually damage your equipment. The warranty would also likely not cover any sort of damage caused by a non-branded device. So if you're upgrading from one Makita system to the next, you'll not only need new batteries and new chargers, you'll also need new tools as well.