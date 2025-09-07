Do Ryobi One+ Batteries Work With Older Ryobi Tools?
Ryobi tools are a dependable and affordable choice among DIYers and homeowners alike, thanks in large part to the company's One+ system, introduced in 1996. The One+ line boasts 300 power tools and related equipment, including some new tools to consider in 2025. Perhaps the best feature of the One+ is the system's 18V lithium-ion battery, which is backward compatible. In fact, the 18V One+ battery fits and works in every 18V tool the company has manufactured to this point.
Not only could you continue using your favorite tools with 18V One+ batteries, despite how old they are, you can also keep working even when a battery goes dead. Just grab another 18V battery from any other Ryobi tool, pop it in, and you're good to go. This interchangeability, while nothing new among many power tool brands, is just an added bonus to Ryobi's backward compatibility.
By comparison, the batteries for Makita's XGT system are interchangeable, but they're not backward compatible with the company's older LXT line of power tools. The reason for that is the difference in battery voltage, size, and even shape. Unlike Ryobi, whose batteries are plug-and-go despite the tool, you'd be stuck using a generic adapter, which could actually damage your equipment. The warranty would also likely not cover any sort of damage caused by a non-branded device. So if you're upgrading from one Makita system to the next, you'll not only need new batteries and new chargers, you'll also need new tools as well.
Ryobi's One+ HP offers more power, same capability
Ryobi continued innovating beyond its 18V One+ battery platform with the new One+ HP line of tools. This new line features brushless motors, a technology that's more powerful than previous tools. These motors make for lighter tools, which means an easier workday, especially if you're trying to reach overhead. HP tools also work faster and operate more efficiently, so you can finish the job quicker. As with the company's first run of One+ 18V tools, HP maintains the benefit of backward and cross-platform compatibility.
When it comes to the 40V HP battery platform, Ryobi claims those tools are just as strong as power tools that run on gas. This includes their cordless mower, which Popular Mechanics ranked No. 2 on their list of the 10 best electric lawn mowers. The same battery that powers this mower can also be used in 85 other 40V Ryobi tools, making it just as versatile as the 18V platform.
While both the 18V and 40V HP series are just as easy to use in terms of compatibility, you can't mix one voltage with another. This means 40V batteries aren't interchangeable with 18V in either direction without a third-party adapter, which isn't recommended. If you're unsure about what batteries you need, it's best to check the specs of the tool itself. However, Ryobi does make charging both batteries easier with their dual-platform charger, which can power up 18V and 40V batteries at the same time.