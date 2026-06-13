6 Large SUVs That Depreciate The Fastest (And 6 That Hold Their Value)

At the very top of the Range Rover lineup is the flagship Range Rover, which blends cosseting luxury mixed with impressive all-terrain capability in a way that few other SUVs can manage. It's available in a variety of trims and configurations, with entry-level versions starting just north of $110,000 and top-spec trims costing more than $250,000. It's not unusual for luxury SUVs to depreciate fast, but the Range Rover sheds its value even quicker than many of its rivals, plummeting in value over its first few years on the road.

Like all the cars here, exactly how much value it loses can vary based on the trim, mileage, and condition of any given example. According to CarEdge, the average new Range Rover will lose 74% of its original value after its first five years on the road, while KBB pegs its depreciation at 68%. The latter outlet says that Range Rover owners can expect to spend $155,057 in total ownership costs over that time, once things like insurance, maintenance, and fuel have been factored in.

Those numbers might seem eye-wateringly large to most drivers, but Range Rover buyers aren't likely to be put off by running costs. They're also unlikely to be swayed by the model's mixed reputation for dependability, since Land Rover's warranty will cover any issues that arise during their first few years of ownership. For used car buyers, those issues are not so easily dismissed, which is primarily why used buyers are willing to pay so much less than the original owners.