I Tested Hyundai's 2026 Palisade Calligraphy's High-Tech Features: Here's What's Actually Useful

Back in the day, having a week to dive deep on a new car may have been enough time to get a full understanding of its technological capabilities. But with the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy, it felt like I barely scratched the surface. Fresh-faced and slightly longer, the second-gen 2026 Palisade arrives looking to threaten luxury rivals, like the Range Rover, at least from a styling perspective. Positively stuffed with high-tech content and sitting atop the Palisade trim hierarchy, Calligraphy models make a hard push into the luxury space.

Every new Palisade is nicely outfitted with a panoramic infotainment interface, triple-zone automatic climate control, and a stack of advanced driver aids, but the roughly $59,000 Calligraphy dials the fancy up a peg or two. Content exclusive to this model includes a full Nappa leather treatment as well as front seats that massage your backside and offer extendable lower leg support. Not to mention a "Relaxation Mode" for the second-row captain's thrones that'll have those passengers thinking you're the chauffeur. Beyond that, though, it was the next-gen technology in the Palisade Calligraphy that really jumped out at me.

Key fob-operated self-parking capability, a huge heads-up display with all the information you could possibly want, a clever analog-meets-digital rearview mirror, and the ability to change lanes semi-autonomously are a few of my favorite things about this big SUV.