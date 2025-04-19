11 Toyota Models Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

It can be difficult for an automaker to shake off a negative reputation, but on the flip side, gaining a positive one can work wonders for a brand in the long term. Toyota's reputation is one of strong reliability, with over 40% of SlashGear readers saying that they believed the brand's SUVs to be the most reliable on the market in a 2022 survey. That reputation isn't based on a myth either — it's backed up by plenty of data, with several of the brand's popular models consistently topping charts for reliability and longevity today.

Not every Toyota model is bulletproof, and even models that are generally reliable can have a few blips in production quality every once in a while. However, these 11 top picks are a safe bet for drivers looking to rack up huge mileage figures without fuss since they all score highly in multiple reliability rankings and benefit from highly positive owner reviews.

Each of the models below appears in the research company iSeeCars' ranking of the longest-lasting cars on the market, and each pick is also backed up by data from various expert industry sources. If you're looking for a new or lightly used Toyota to clock up 250,000 miles or more, we think these models are the best bet.