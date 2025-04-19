11 Toyota Models Likely To Last 250,000 Miles
It can be difficult for an automaker to shake off a negative reputation, but on the flip side, gaining a positive one can work wonders for a brand in the long term. Toyota's reputation is one of strong reliability, with over 40% of SlashGear readers saying that they believed the brand's SUVs to be the most reliable on the market in a 2022 survey. That reputation isn't based on a myth either — it's backed up by plenty of data, with several of the brand's popular models consistently topping charts for reliability and longevity today.
Not every Toyota model is bulletproof, and even models that are generally reliable can have a few blips in production quality every once in a while. However, these 11 top picks are a safe bet for drivers looking to rack up huge mileage figures without fuss since they all score highly in multiple reliability rankings and benefit from highly positive owner reviews.
Each of the models below appears in the research company iSeeCars' ranking of the longest-lasting cars on the market, and each pick is also backed up by data from various expert industry sources. If you're looking for a new or lightly used Toyota to clock up 250,000 miles or more, we think these models are the best bet.
Toyota Sequoia (third generation)
With its chunky appearance and correspondingly chunky price tag, the Toyota Sequoia won't be for everyone. Nonetheless, for those who can justify its size, there are very few more reliable vehicles to rack up the miles in. In iSeeCars' study, the Sequoia boasted the longest average lifespan of any vehicle on the market, with an expected lifetime mileage of over 296,000 miles. The latest generation of the full-size Sequoia is so far proving just as reliable as its predecessors, with the most recent model years consistently receiving very low levels of complaints according to NHTSA data and other third-party sources predicting high levels of reliability based on initial surveys.
As well as being able to rack up mileage on the asphalt, the Sequoia is equally adept at covering long distances on rougher terrain. Anyone looking for maximum all-terrain capability will want to opt for the TRD Pro, but even with the road-oriented 1794 Edition and Capstone trims, the SUV remains highly capable thanks to its solid rear axle and potent twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 powertrain.
Aside from its large physical footprint, the main drawback to the Sequoia is its price. Buyers hunting for a reliable runabout on a budget will need to look elsewhere, as even the cheapest Sequoia trim starts from $62,425 for 2025. Step up to the range-topping Capstone trim, and you'll need to spend at least $83,915.
Toyota Prius (fourth generation)
The Prius has a long-standing reputation for reliability, and that's for good reason. The model was crowned the longest-lasting non-SUV or truck in iSeeCars' study, with an expected average lifespan of more than 250,000 miles. Notably, the study is based on actual recorded vehicle mileage, not theoretical maximums, and so drivers who follow maintenance schedules fastidiously and cover lots of highway miles could potentially travel even further without major repairs being needed.
Multiple model years of the fourth-generation Prius received Quality & Reliability scores of Great from J.D. Power, with the 2020 and 2021 model years in particular standing out as reliability champions. Even non-U.S. surveys back up the car's reliability. In 2020, a U.K.-based outlet crowned the Prius the most reliable car in the country based on a reader survey.
Like any car, the fourth-generation Prius isn't without its downsides. The Prius and its plug-in hybrid sibling, the Prius Prime, are thoroughly dull to drive, and they're far from the most attractive-looking cars in the brand's lineup, either. Still, for those who need maximum reliability and efficiency at an affordable price and are prepared to compromise on driving enjoyment, the Prius remains tricky to beat.
Toyota Avalon (fifth generation)
Although Toyota discontinued the Avalon sedan to free up space in its lineup for the Crown, it remains an attractive used pick for anyone looking for a reliable highway cruiser. It received consistently strong ratings from J.D. Power, even earning an exceptional Best rating for predicted reliability for the 2021 model year. As of this writing, that expert opinion has been backed up by owner data, too, with very few complaints logged on the NHTSA's database for the model.
As well as being reliable, we found the fifth-generation Avalon to be more memorable than previous generations, with sleeker styling and generous equipment levels across all trims. Used prices will vary based on condition and mileage, but across any model year of the fifth generation, buyers can expect a significant discount on the Avalon's already competitive original sticker price. As of this writing, KBB estimates the average resale value of a 2021 Avalon to be around $22,700.
Toyota Sequoia (second generation)
The latest Sequoia's high asking price leaves it prohibitively expensive for some buyers, but a well-maintained example of the previous generation model shouldn't be any less reliable. The second-generation Sequoia is a strong performer in NHTSA data, with consistently low levels of complaints, and it receives positive reviews from owners. Its long production run and lack of substantial changes no doubt help contribute to its impressive reliability, but those factors also mean that later model years of the second-generation Sequoia are not as refined and efficient as their rivals.
Under the SUV's hood sits a tried-and-tested 5.7L V8 engine, mated to an available six-speed automatic transmission and either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Rivals offer a higher range of options and luxuries, with the Sequoia instead prioritizing making the basics as durable as possible. Much like the latest model, it won't be for everyone, but its significantly lower used price tag means that it might well be a good fit for buyers looking for all-terrain capability on a less generous budget. KBB estimates that an average 2022 Sequoia should cost around $40,000, far less than the $64,000 starting price of the latest model.
Toyota Land Cruiser (J200)
According to iSeeCars, the Toyota Land Cruiser is the second-longest-lasting vehicle model on the market, behind only the full-size Sequoia. While the latest generation offers improvements in tech and efficiency, buyers looking for an old-school, dependable SUV might want to consider the J200 Land Cruiser, which was discontinued in the U.S. after the 2021 model year. Its three most recent model years have recorded precisely zero complaints with the NHTSA as of this writing, an exceptional feat even by Toyota's usual standards. It's no surprise, then, that owners' reviews on other platforms are also highly positive.
The J200 is a long-running model, being first introduced for the 2008 model year and remaining fundamentally the same until its discontinuation. Toyota updated its cabin and infotainment periodically over that time, but later models still look and feel more dated than other SUVs of the same age.
It's worth keeping in mind that the latest Land Cruiser for the U.S. market is not the direct successor of the latest Land Cruiser — that title instead goes to the J300, which isn't sold in America. The Land Cruiser that debuted in the U.S. for the 2024 model year is actually a version of the smaller, global-market Land Cruiser Prado, and so the J200 is the last chance for buyers to get their hands on a full-fat Land Cruiser for now.
Toyota Prius (fifth generation)
The first thing that would-be buyers will notice about the latest generation of the Toyota Prius is that it doesn't look much like previous generations of the car. It seems that Toyota finally listened to critics who found the fourth-generation car's styling a deal breaker, and gave them a replacement that's both nicer to look at and just as efficient as before. Initial opinion from Consumer Reports predicts that the latest generation should continue to be a reliable choice for drivers, and to date, the low levels of owner complaints to the NHTSA correlate with that prediction.
It's common knowledge that the Prius is an economical choice, but some buyers might also be surprised at just how affordable the car is to buy up front. Pricing for the 2025 model year starts from a little under $30,000, while the Prius Plug-In Hybrid can be bought for around $5,000 more.
We found the car to be impressively roomy, beating the previous generation on front and rear headroom despite a slight reduction in cabin size overall. Its driving dynamics, despite still being on the uninspiring side, were also an improvement over its predecessor. The Prius has long been seen as a sensible option for drivers who need to cover very high mileage, and now with the latest generation, there are fewer drawbacks than before to boot.
Toyota Highlander (fourth generation)
It might not be the freshest model in Toyota's lineup, but the current generation Highlander is still a safe bet for high-mileage drivers. It has received Great predicted reliability ratings from J.D. Power across multiple model years, and the hybrid version is one of iSeeCars' longest-lasting cars on the market. The most recent model years — 2024 and 2025 — also have very low levels of complaints to the NHTSA, although not every model year is quite so fault-free. The 2021 model year has received a notably higher level of complaints to the agency, with many of those alleging transmission issues. A small number of other drivers have also reported inconsistencies with the car's brakes.
However, while a few drivers have reported problems, the vast majority of Highlanders seem to have remained trouble-free to date. From the 2020 through 2022 model years, Toyota reportedly sold more than 200,000 examples of the Highlander per year, so there will be plenty of used stock to pick from for the foreseeable future. Pick a used example carefully, and most drivers shouldn't have issues even if they cover unusually high mileage over the course of their ownership.
Toyota 4Runner (sixth generation)
Despite being less efficient and more dated than many of its contemporaries, the fifth-generation 4Runner continued to sell well throughout its later years. Toyota's replacement for that aging model debuted for 2025, and although a lot has changed both inside and out, we thought that the 4Runner retained its key all-terrain charm.
Across all trims, it remains a capable off-roader, although its TRD Pro and Trailhunter trims are the most impressive trail conquerors. The latest 4Runner is closely related to the Land Cruiser, sharing a platform and powertrain, but its price range is broader. Base 4Runner trims start from $40,770 for 2025, while top-spec trims start north of $66,000.
Only the most dedicated buyers will be able to justify forking out for a top-spec example, but across all trims, the 4Runner should be a highly reliable choice. It has received positive evaluations for initial predicted reliability from multiple industry sources, and as of this writing, only a single owner complaint has been logged with the NHTSA.
Toyota Camry (eighth generation)
Toyota revamped the Camry for the 2025 model year, but the previous generation car might be worth considering even for buyers with the budget to buy new. The eighth generation was in production from the 2018 to 2024 model years. It has attracted low levels of complaints from owners and received high predicted reliability ratings from industry sources such as J.D. Power. Anecdotally, there are also already reports of owners racking up very high mileage with their eighth-generation Camrys, with multiple claims of cars already hitting 300,000 miles or more.
The eighth generation also included the sporty Camry TRD variant, which packed a 301 horsepower V6 and sport-tuned suspension. Notably, the latest generation Camry no longer offers either a TRD variant or a V6 engine, instead offering a standard hybrid four-cylinder powertrain. So, for anyone looking for a Camry with some V6 personality but the same unshakeable reliability as run-of-the-mill examples, the eighth-generation TRD is the best bet.
Toyota Land Cruiser (J250)
A fresh entry in Toyota's long-running Land Cruiser line, the latest U.S. market Land Cruiser is different from its predecessors. It's based on the global market Land Cruiser Prado and shares a platform with the latest 4Runner, but it shouldn't be any less reliable than other models that wear the nameplate. It has received high predicted reliability ratings from industry sources, and to date, has received a very low level of owner complaints to the NHTSA.
At its launch in 2024, the Land Cruiser offered a First Edition trim, but that's no longer available. Instead, buyers get a choice of two trims for 2025: the base Land Cruiser 1958 or the top-spec Land Cruiser. Both are close in pricing, with the former starting from $56,700 and the latter from $61,470. Standard across both is the i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain, which is also available with the latest 4Runner.
We believed both the powertrain and the car's off-road chops to be worthy of the Land Cruiser name, even if we found the car's on-road manners and cabin niceties to be slightly underwhelming for the price. Still, buyers don't purchase a Land Cruiser for road handling or infotainment tech — they buy it for its durability, and the J250 should live up to its predecessors in that regard.
Toyota 4Runner (fifth generation)
While the latest 4Runner offers better infotainment and safety tech and a more modern powertrain, plenty of buyers might not want either. Instead, they might well prefer the reassurance of the tried-and-tested previous generation 4Runner, complete with its trusty V6 engine and basic, hard-wearing interior. The fifth-generation 4Runner remained on the market for around a decade and a half, with its last model year being the 2024 model.
Throughout its last three years on sale, the fifth-gen SUV received back-to-back-to-back Great reliability ratings from J.D. Power, as well as consistently positive reviews from owners. Its low levels of owner complaints on the NHTSA's database are similarly commendable. Buyers looking for the most modern SUV — or indeed one with the best road manners — will want to look elsewhere, but the fifth-generation 4Runner remained a popular choice with buyers for a reason. In 2023, the last full calendar year of fifth-generation sales, Toyota sold over 100,000 examples of the SUV, which means there should be plenty of lightly used examples on the market for buyers to pick from.
Methodology
Predicting a car's reliability can never be an exact science, and factors like its environment, maintenance history, and the driving style of its owners can all factor into its overall lifespan. Many popular Toyota models have a reputation for reliability, but to build an overview of the top picks for high mileage, we focused on models that featured on iSeeCars' list of top performers for average lifetime mileage. Notably, this list is not intended to be exhaustive, and only includes models that have been sold for at least 10 years out of the past two decades, so some newer, highly reliable models were excluded.
From there, we narrowed down the search by aggregating data from various industry sources, including J.D. Power, KBB, the NHTSA's database of owner complaints, Consumer Reports, and others. Combining this data, we picked out the top-performing new and nearly new models, then drew from the expertise of our review team to highlight details about each car's real-world performance.
Unless otherwise specified, all prices listed for new vehicles in the article exclude destination fees, dealer fees, taxes, and other additional costs.