41% Of Car Fans Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable SUV - Exclusive Survey

In a SlashGear survey with 610 U.S. respondents, 41.48% said that Toyota makes the most reliable SUVs. That result is consistent with Toyota's dominance in the SUV segment: According to Kelly Blue Book, the Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling SUV in the U.S. When it comes to its reliability rating, JD Power gives it an 82 out of 100 score based on reviews from verified car owners, and Repair Pal estimates that it will cost you an average of $429 every year to maintain it. Besides that, some of the other notable Toyota SUV models that are known for above-average reliability are Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota 4Runner, and Toyota Sequoia.

Coming in second in our poll is another Japanese automaker, Honda, with 22.46%. Its best-selling SUV is the Honda CR-V, with over 115,000 units sold in the U.S., as reported by Kelly Blue Book. Honda also offers a CR-V hybrid model with up to 38 mpg combined. Another reliable Honda SUV is the HR-V, especially the 2021 model, with only five complaints in its release year.

However, 15.25% of the respondents in our survey thought Chevy made the most reliable SUVs. According to JD Power consumers' ratings, the Chevrolet Equinox received an 85 out of 100 score, and is currently considered the second most reliable SUV in 2022. In addition to that, 13.77% said Lexus — the luxury division of Toyota — makes the most reliable SUVs. One of the most reliable Lexus SUVs is the Lexus GX — Consumer Reports gave it a reliability rating of 91 out of 100.

The least favored brand in our survey was Mazda with 7.05%. Its most popular SUV in the U.S. is the Mazda CX-5, which was rated 11 out of the top 25 from Kelly Blue Book's most popular SUVs.