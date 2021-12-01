2022 Mazda CX-5 starts at $27,125: Here’s what the price bump gets you

Mazda unveiled its best-selling 2022 CX-5 crossover a few months ago, but the Japanese automaker failed to mention pricing and trim levels. As it turns out, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 gets new trim designations and a mild price hike. In return, the updated CX-5 receives standard all-wheel-drive (AWD) across the board, with base prices starting at $27,125 (including $1,225 destination fees) for the base 2.5 S trim.

For the money, the Mazda CX-5 2.5 S has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, pumping out 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque to a six-speed automatic gearbox and Mazda’s i-Active AWD system. In addition, the drivetrain has G-Vectoring Control Plus that monitors weight distribution to shift power to the wheels that need it most.

Standard equipment includes new 17-inch gray metallic alloy wheels, automatic on/off LED headlights with high-beam control, rain-sensing wipers, a roof spoiler, and a roof-mounted sharkfin antenna. It also has a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth seats, a rearview camera, and one-touch automatic up/down windows, among a few more.

Next up the trim ladder is the CX-5 2.5 S Select. It builds upon the base 2.5 S model. It adds auto-leveling headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear privacy glass, heated front seats with a power driver’s seat, rear aircon vents, four USB ports, and a six-speaker audio system. The Mazda CX-5 Select has a base price of $29,125.

Meanwhile, the CX-5 2.5 S Preferred trim starts at $30,385. It has a power moonroof, a power rear liftgate, power-operated front seats with memory settings, black or beige leather upholstery, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the other hand, the CX-5 S Carbon Edition ($31,505) has bespoke Polymetal Gray paint and a red or black leather interior. It also gets 19-inch black metallic wheels, red stitching, and glossy black trim.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 Premium starts at $33,535. It has a Bose audio system with ten speakers, SiriusXM, 19-inch silver wheels, heated door mirrors, adaptive front headlights, LED daytime running lights, and Mazda’s Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) driving modes. However, the CX-5 Premium Plus ($35,175) adds more goodies like a full-color heads-up display, standard navigation, ventilated front seats, a heated tiller, heated rear seats, a windshield de-icer, and automatic folding side mirrors.

If you want the turbocharged engine, you need to go for the CX-5 2.5 Turbo ($27,625) and 2.5 Turbo Signature ($39,875). Both have an updated 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 256 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, six more horsepower than last year’s model. Fill it up with regular 87 octane gas, and you have 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque at your disposal.

Standard features for the CX-5 Turbo include glossy black exterior trim, 19-inch black metallic wheels, black or parchment leather seats with red accents and red stitching, and wireless charging. In addition, the range-topping CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature has more niceties like body-color exterior cladding, 19-inch bright silver wheels, Nappa leather upholstery, bright silver interior trim, a unique steering, a black headliner, and LED interior lighting.

Common to all new Mazda CX-5 models is i-Active sense with radar cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane-keeping assist, smart brake support, and rear cross-traffic alert, among many others. Furthermore, the Turbo Signature gets a 360-degree surround-view monitor, driver attention alert, and traffic jam assist. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 arrives at US dealerships this winter.