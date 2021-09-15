2022 Mazda CX-5 gets standard AWD and crucial mechanical updates

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is getting standard AWD across all trim levels. Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive system is a fully automatic AWD that continuously monitors cornering forces, weight transfer, and acceleration as you drive. The drivetrain can shift engine torque to slipping wheels to offer a near-instant response to driver inputs.

Mazda had since dropped its “Zoom, Zoom” slogan back in 2015, around the same time when the brand’s SkyActiv technology came to fruition. But then again, Mazda cars never lost their sporting touch. The Mazda CX-5 first debuted in 2012 and immediately won the Japan Car of The Year award, an impressive feat for a first-gen model crossover.

The second-gen CX-5 came in 2016 riding on the same platform as the previous model and received a couple of facelifts as the years went by. Rumors are ripe of an all-new, third-generation Mazda CX-5 waiting in the wings. Still, the current model is bidding its last hurrah by offering a few more styling updates, improved mechanicals, better refinement, and relentless traction with its standard all-wheel drivetrain.

It may be hard to discern the styling changes at first glance, but the 2022 Mazda CX-5 has a slightly redesigned fascia with a new three-dimensional front grille, new design alloy wheels, and new headlights with flashy rectangular LED lights. Meanwhile, the taillights also receive horizontally-spaced rectangular LED light clusters to match the sleek front end.

In addition, the outgoing CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve is returning for 2022 as the 2.5 Turbo model. It has gloss black exterior trimmings and an eye-catching red interior with premium stitching. Furthermore, Nappa leather upholstery, bright silver alloy wheels, and genuine wood interior panels are standard in the all-new CX-5 Turbo 2.5 model.

But Mazda didn’t stop there and called it a day. The 2022 CX-5 has updated driving modes, new seats, a stiffer frame, and a reconfigured suspension to improve handling and ride quality. Mazda also tinkered with the six-speed SkyActiv automatic gearbox and promised better responsiveness to throttle inputs and smoother acceleration.

The CX-5 is Mazda’s bestselling car in America and remains the gold standard for an affordable, comfortable, and sporty-driving crossover. This winter, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is arriving at US dealerships with pricing to follow near the launch date. Mazda made no mention of powertrain changes for the 2022 CX-5, so we reckon the base naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-banger and 250-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged-four remains.