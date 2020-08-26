2021 Mazda CX-5: More bang for the buck, new Carbon Edition trim is available

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is entering showrooms next month. As expected, base prices are slightly higher than last year’s model, but the 2021 CX-5 receives better standard features in exchange. And as previously reported, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 is also receiving a new Carbon Edition trim package which includes bespoke Polymetal Gray paint and red leather upholstery.

The Mazda CX-5 is not a sports car, but it’s one of the best-driving and best-looking crossovers in the market today. The 2021 CX-5 is home to a couple of worthy updates including a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display (with a three-year free trial of Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), standard Mazda i-Activesense driving assist features, and many more.

All 2021 Mazda CX-5 models are powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels. You also get standard G-Vectoring Control on all front-wheel-drive models of the 2021 CX-5, while Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel-drive is optional across the board for around $1,400 more.

The base model is comprehensively equipped with a leather tiller and shift knob, push-button start, remote keyless entry, automatic on/off LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, two USB ports, and a rearview camera for around $25,270 (not including $1,100 destination). Meanwhile, you also get i-Activesense which includes radar cruise control with stop-and-go function, pedestrian detection, smart brake support, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.

Meanwhile, the new 2021 CX-5 Touring starts at $27,010 and includes leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear aircon vents, a six-speaker audio system, and auto-leveling LED headlights. The Touring Preferred SV Package adds more goodies including leather seats, a power moonroof, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and power front seats with memory settings for $1,445 more.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition model starts at $28,855 with the standard engine. The good news is you can opt for a turbocharged motor with the CX-5 Carbon Edition Turbo model, which has base prices starting at $30,460. In return, you get a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G turbo four-banger producing 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on regular 87 octane fuel. Here’s the catch: Fill it up with premium 93 octane gasoline and you’ll have 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet at your disposal.

And yes, the Carbon Edition package means that groovy gray paint, gloss black exterior accents, black 19-inch alloy wheels, and funky red interior. But if the CX-5 Carbon Edition is a bit too outlandish for your discerning taste, check out the CX-5 Grand Touring model. Starting at $30,460 the Grand Touring includes a 10-speaker Bose audio system, premium leather seats, paddle shifters, and a nice 7-inch digital gauge display, and 19-inch silver alloy wheels.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve is your entry if you like standard AWD and the more powerful turbo engine. It starts at $35,285 and includes ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic folding door mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, and a cool heads-up display.

The top-tier Mazda CX-5 Signature model has a base price of $37,405 and comes with the turbo engine and AWD along with genuine Nappa leather seats, genuine wood trim, LED interior lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a slew of new safety features including a 360-degree monitor, smart city brake support, and traffic sign recognition.