2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9, and 6 sedan receives Carbon Edition trim package

Mazda is sprucing up the 2021 CX-5, CX-9, and 6 sedan with a new Carbon Edition trim package. It includes bespoke Polymetal Grey paint, black exterior accents, and red leather upholstery. Also standard are premium amenities including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with Mazda’s iActive-sense driver assist feature.

The Carbon Edition package is available for the 2021 CX-5 SUV, CX-9 three-row SUV, and the 6 midsize sedan. Common across the board is Polymetal grey paint first seen in the Mazda 3 hatchback. The paint has a slightly bluish hue and provides a futuristic vibe, most especially on the Mazda 6 and CX-9.

Meanwhile, the ‘carbon’ look is courtesy of contrasting exterior and interior accouterments. Included in the package are black metallic alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, black interior accents, and sumptuous red leather seats with red stitching and black honeycomb trim.

Mazda’s i-Activesense driver assist feature is standard on all Carbon Edition models of the CX-5, CX-9, and 6 sedan. It includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, radar cruise control and with stop & go functions, and smart brake support.

There are no specific mechanical changes to Mazda’s Carbon Edition models. The Mazda CX-5 remains powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Higher trim models receive a turbocharged version of the base motor producing 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque (which goes up to 250 horses and 320 pound-feet of twist on premium gasoline).

The same engine choices are available for the 2020 Mazda CX-9 three-row SUV. But our favorite remains the Mazda 6 sedan which, unsurprisingly, is also powered by the same 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated or turbocharged motor. Mazda has yet to reveal pricing for the Carbon Edition trim, nor has it disclosed if all trim levels of the CX-5, CX-9, and 6 are available with the appearance package.

But for what it’s worth, Mazda vehicles have always stood out with their evocative design, and the Carbon Edition package has only made all of it look better in our eyes.