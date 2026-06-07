16 New Cars That Come With Rear Seat Entertainment Systems
For modern cars, technology has become one of the most important elements that buyers have grown to expect from manufacturers, streamlining so many things we grew accustomed to over the years. The types of technology that brands use to achieve various goals have subsequently become one of the most competitive areas for many segments, as there's only so far you can go with fit, finish, and overall cabin quality. But despite rear entertainment systems not exactly being a new inclusion in cars, they're still not usually something that you can get in more affordable nameplates at the moment.
If you're looking for a new car that comes with a factory-installed rear entertainment system, though, there's a good chance you'll also need plenty of space for little ones in the back seats. Luckily, this is where most of the rear screens can be found, with many of the more affordable minivans up to the industry-leading luxury SUVs offering their own versions. While most of them are optional packages rather than standard inclusions, here's a closer look at 16 new cars that come with rear-entertainment systems.
2026 Range Rover
When the Range Rover was originally released back in 1970, it was by no means supposed to be a luxury vehicle. It had plenty of space and was pretty comfortable, but functionality and rugged usability were the main selling points. As the years went by, though, the SUV slowly evolved into the luxury segment, introducing comfort and convenience features with every redesign. In 2026, it's become one of the most established competitors in the segment.
Inside, just about every aspect of the new Range Rover is designed with the utmost refinement. Leather, wood, and high-quality accents fill the cabin, but the technology deserves just as much praise. In the rear, the base SE trim doesn't have the rear entertainment system as standard, but for an extra $3,150, you get dual 11.4-inch screens mounted on the backs of the headrests. What is standard, at least in higher trim models, is the 8-inch screen built into the armrest, but you can only control the plethora of comfort settings through that.
2026 Cadillac Escalade
The Range Rover may be a leader for British automotive luxury brands, but Stateside, the Cadillac Escalade has consistently set the benchmark for the segment as a whole. Very few luxury SUVs have the same image and reputation as the Escalade for a few main reasons. One of which is how much effort goes into the cabin result, treating three rows to so many different features, even if quite a few of them are optional.
In recent years, Cadillac has considerably stepped up its game in terms of technology, with standard features including the massive 55-inch panoramic screen built into the dashboard and the renowned Super Cruise hands-free system. Moving back into the second row, the best features, such as the 12.6-inch infotainment screens, will cost you extra. The Executive Seat package for the second row also adds an 8-inch command center, which may also be worth it if these seats will often be occupied.
2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Another all-American SUV that has cemented its place within the luxury segment is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Despite the brand's off-roading heritage often being its unique selling point, its road-focused SUVs are arguably just as effective at achieving their respective goals. The best-in-class 10,000-pound towing capacity and 420-horsepower from the 3.0L inline-six output are, of course, massively attractive features, but the infotainment options are just as enticing if you care more about the interior.
Like quite a few cars on this list, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer doesn't have rear screens as standard. Starting with the Limited Altitude, the Rear Entertainment package can be added for $2,595 on top of the $72,060 price tag, giving you the 10.1-inch screens behind the front seats. Amazon Fire TV is also built into the system, unlocking one of the most expansive media libraries you can get at the moment. It's worth noting that to get the 10,000-pound towing capacity, you need to go for the Upland trim, which only costs $1,000 more than the Limited Altitude.
2026 Kia Carnival
Kia offers one of the most diverse SUV segments on the market in 2026, covering all sizes and powertrain options without having to push price tags too high. You won't get the same levels of luxury as the likes of Range Rover or Cadillac, but the brand still boasts strong value-for-money, particularly when it comes to technology. One of the most unique large vehicles that Kia offers at the moment is the Carnival, which blends SUV styling with the practicality of a minivan while simultaneously making the most of Kia's tech options.
With plenty of space in the second row, Kia offers one of the larger, more traditional rear entertainment systems on this list, with two 14.6-inch screens being larger than the 12.3-inch screens you get up front. However, Kia locks the package behind its highest trim level for the Carnival, meaning you have to spend $51,490 for the SX Prestige, and then another $2,500 on top of that. However, you do get additional features like leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and an 11-inch head-up display to help justify the steep increase in price.
2026 BMW 7 Series
You'll be able to find hints of luxury in the majority of BMW's current lineup, with comfort being a pillar of the brand's image alongside the driving dynamics. However, none are on the level of the full-size 7 Series sedan, which the brand uses to show what it's capable of within the segment. The direction that BMW takes for its flagship luxury car is to make the rear seats feel like as much of a suite as possible, using materials like extended merino leather trim for the seats as standard.
While the optional features truly separate it from the competition, spending the extra money is well worth it if you have the budget. The main feature is, without a doubt, the 31-inch Theater Screen, which drops down from the roof to deliver an 8K resolution or 5G streaming at 4K. It does cost an extra $4,750 on top of the $99,300 MSRP for the base trim, but the difference it can make for passengers is undeniable. The screen is available on every 7 Series model, including the all-electric i7.
2026 Lincoln Navigator
Back to the best American luxury SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator has long been one of the main rivals to models such as the Escalade for outright opulence. While the two models have distinct design styles inside and out, they also have their fair share of similarities. Like the Escalade, the Navigator also comes with a panoramic screen going from one side of the dash to the other, albeit this time positioned above it rather than being integrated into it. In the second row, Lincoln also offers a rear entertainment system, but you'll have to once again take some extra steps to get there.
In a similar way to how Kia locks its rear screens behind the top-spec trim, the Lincoln Play package (the name for the entertainment system) is only available on the Black Label Navigator. This trim already comes in at $119,525, with the package adding another $2,195 on top. The screen sizes come in at 10.1 inches, which is a little smaller than what you get in some key rivals.
2026 Toyota Sienna
Following a more traditional minivan design style compared to the likes of the Kia Carnival is the reliable Toyota Sienna. Overall, pricing for the Sienna is similar to the other major competitors in the segment, but when it comes to entertainment technology, Toyota manages to keep the overall costs lower by going down a notably different route.
Plenty of other nameplates on this list keep their rear entertainment systems reserved for the top trim, but in the 2026 Sienna, you only need to go for the XLE trim starting at $47,115. To get the entertainment system, Toyota charges an extra $1,415, but instead of having two screens on the back of the front seat, a single 1080p screen comes down from the roof BMW-style instead. It must be said that it measures in at 11.6 inches, significantly smaller than the 7 Series' 31-inch screen, but is still big enough for little ones to pay attention to on longer drives.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
For years now, Mercedes-Benz has set the standard for luxury within the sedan segment with the S-Class. While cars like the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 give it a good run for its money, the standard technology Mercedes-Benz includes, combined with a great mix of top-quality materials throughout the cabin, makes it so hard to beat across the board. Up front, the highly interactive and customizable 12.8-inch center touchscreen helps keep things sleek and minimal, but in the rear, the likes of the 7 Series do have the S-Class beat in the entertainment space.
Instead of a massive single-piece screen, the 2026 S-Class opts for a more standard pair of 11.6-inch screens on the back of the seats. To unlock them, you'll have to select the Pinnacle trim for an additional $10,400, then choose the MBUX High-End Entertainment System for another $2,990 as well. Having the Pinnacle trim also unlocks the MBUX Interior Assistant and another tablet between the rear seats to make the experience as seamless as possible.
2026 Cadillac Celestiq
Recently, GM has been expanding in the all-electric segment, with Cadillac being the main brand to do so. And due to that nameplate being the top-tier luxury brand for the automaker, it's gone all out with some of its vehicles to hopefully rival industry leaders such as Rolls-Royce. At the very top of Cadillac's lineup in 2026 is the Celestiq, which you can't actually configure and price up on Cadillac's website. You have to inquire instead, with every single Celestiq being built to order.
While this opens the door to endless customization, there are still plenty of modern features that, unsurprisingly, come as standard. One of these is the rear entertainment system, with the Celestiq being another to follow a traditional route of two 12.6-inch screens behind each front seat. These help make up the five interactive displays that you get inside the Celestiq, which help reach the staggering 275 patented technologies inside the car.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban
While Cadillac is the main luxury brand for GM, Chevrolet operates at the other end of the market with a much larger fleet of far more affordable vehicles. But at the top of the Chevrolet range in terms of size sits the Suburban, which is very similar to the Tahoe but extends outwards at the rear by about 15 inches. The two SUVs have the same 5.3L V8 under the hood, but the Suburban is the best choice if you'll be having a lot of passengers in the car.
In terms of the cabin technology and layout are also very similar, which extends to the optional features in the second row. This includes the rear seat entertainment system, which is available on the LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country trim levels for both nameplates. The screen sizes come in at 12.6 inches for both, you can expect to have to pay about $70,000 for either model, with the Z71 trim starting at $73,475 for the Tahoe and $89,495 for the Suburban.
2026 Tesla Model S
The next electric car on the list is one of the cars that helped take the segment to the mainstream: the Tesla Model S. By 2026, the general philosophy has stayed the same since its introduction in 2012, but the cabin has continued to grow simpler and simpler with every update. Despite having one of the most streamlined interiors in the segment with just a singular screen controlling everything, the technology still manages to cover all bases.
In the rear, Tesla also keeps things consistent with its entertainment screen, using only one instead of two on the backs of the front seats. However, this one isn't attached to the roof; it's encased by the back of the center console. Measuring at 9.4 inches, it's not one of the larger screens to feature on this list, but it helps keep the cabin feel as light and spacious as Tesla so clearly wants it to.
2026 Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler's lineup has gotten smaller and smaller during the late 2010s and early 2020s, leaving only a couple of minivans in production while other Stellantis-owned brands compete in other segments. While the nameplate is anemic compared to what it once was, it still offers one of the best minivans if you're in the market for one. In particular, the Pacifica is the model keeping Chrysler on the map, and has all the features necessary to do so at the moment.
Priced at $44,445 as standard, each of the three trims has the rear entertainment system available. Named the Uconnect Theater Family Group 2 in the newest 2026 model, you get two 10.1-inch screens attached to the back of the front seats for an extra $2,995. Alongside the screens, this package also includes the premium 13-speaker Alpine sound system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, to name a few. It's nothing flashy, but will get the job done for providing easy-access entertainment for those in the middle row.
2026 Bentley Bentayga
Stepping up the levels of British luxury compared to the likes of Range Rover gets you to the Bentley Bentayga. First released back in 2016, the brand's first production SUV has had plenty of time to establish itself on the market, even if the segment it competes in is incredibly niche. Inside, there isn't much that the Bentayga doesn't include, with technology being a main focus for Bentley at the moment.
Alongside the handcrafted leather-trimmed seats that use real-time postural adjustment sensors, Bentley also offers a rear entertainment system that the brand encourages you to add. For an SUV priced around $230,000, you still have to add the 10.1-inch screens as an additional package, giving you access to any subscription service you have by streaming it from your phone. Being one of the most exclusive SUVs for sale, Bentley doesn't list the pricing for its features, but if you have hundreds of thousands of dollars to spend on the model, adding the screens shouldn't be much of an issue.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS
While the S-Class carries Mercedes-Benz to the top of the luxury segment for sedans, the GLS is the top-tier SUV if you're looking for the highest levels of comfort. The G-Class is more expensive of the two and is also one of the most premium SUVs you can buy, but it prioritizes rugged practicality over relaxation. The fit and finish of the S-Class is still on a higher standard compared to the GLS, but as far as technology goes, the gap isn't as big.
The brand's MBUX infotainment system is very much present inside the 2026 GLS, and you can expand that by selecting the rear entertainment package. The screens are the same as what you get in the S-Class: two 11.6-inch screens behind the front headrests. You don't get the center tablet option like in the latter though; if you just want the actual displays, it'll cost you an extra $3,400 in the GLS. To get the MBUX interior assistant in the SUV, the Pinnacle trim adds a lesser $3,550 compared to the S-Class, but the list of features isn't as expansive.
2026 Honda Odyssey
Considering that its major rival in Toyota also produces a minivan, it's no surprise to see Honda offer an ultra-competitive one in the form of the Odyssey as well. The Odyssey is another minivan that prioritizes practicality over luxury, keeping things relatively simple to keep costs as low as possible. The base trim starts at $42,795, but if you want to get the most important entertainment features, you'll have to go for either the Touring or Elite trim to get the rear entertainment system.
This feature is one of the biggest similarities between the Odyssey and the Sienna, with Honda also choosing to have a single screen coming down from the roof. However, to one-up Toyota in this area, the Odyssey's screen comes in at a slightly larger 12.8 inches compared to the Sienna's 11.6 inches. With an HDMI interface and a USB-A port, you should be able to connect consoles and streaming devices with ease.
2026 Lexus LX
Designed to compete with the likes of the Escalade and Navigator, the LX is the most luxurious nameplate in the current Lexus lineup. While the majority of Lexus' models are on the premium side of the market, the LX has both standard and optional features to help move closer to the SUVs that have dominated the ultra-luxury category for so long.
Featuring high-quality, unique materials such as the Hadori-style aluminum trim accents, the technology doesn't make as much of a statement as the two aforementioned rivals, with a more traditional 12.3-inch center touchscreen display being the hub up front. However, in the second row, the available rear seat entertainment system adds a pair of 11.4-inch screens, slotting in between the Navigator and Escalade in terms of size. Do note that the Luxury trim is the lowest that unlocks this package, which starts at $117,550. The entertainment system adds another $2,705 on top. A neat central panel in the back of the center console also makes the comfort settings much more intuitive to control.