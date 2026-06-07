16 New Cars That Come With Rear Seat Entertainment Systems

For modern cars, technology has become one of the most important elements that buyers have grown to expect from manufacturers, streamlining so many things we grew accustomed to over the years. The types of technology that brands use to achieve various goals have subsequently become one of the most competitive areas for many segments, as there's only so far you can go with fit, finish, and overall cabin quality. But despite rear entertainment systems not exactly being a new inclusion in cars, they're still not usually something that you can get in more affordable nameplates at the moment.

If you're looking for a new car that comes with a factory-installed rear entertainment system, though, there's a good chance you'll also need plenty of space for little ones in the back seats. Luckily, this is where most of the rear screens can be found, with many of the more affordable minivans up to the industry-leading luxury SUVs offering their own versions. While most of them are optional packages rather than standard inclusions, here's a closer look at 16 new cars that come with rear-entertainment systems.