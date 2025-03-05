Toyota Land Cruiser Vs. Lexus LX: Is The Luxury Premium Worth The Price?

The Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX are among the best-known models from their respective brands. And, as Lexus is owned by Toyota, the two SUVs have certain similarities, including the GA-F platform, which also underpins other body-on-frame vehicles like the Toyota 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra, and Lexus GX. That truck platform helps both SUVs to excel off-road.

However, there are still some differences between them, one of which pertains to their sizes, as Toyota classifies the current Land Cruiser as a midsize SUV, while the LX is designated by Lexus as a full-size one. But despite the current-generation Land Cruiser being smaller and cheaper than the Lexus LX, it does have strong credentials that make it worth considering. We have compiled some of the differences between the two to help you see how they compare in terms of their prices, sizes, performance, technology, and general interior features. All information and data have been sourced directly from the manufacturer.