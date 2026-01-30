Some Drivers Will Never See Mercedes' Coolest New S-Class Feature

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is here, and with it a host of new features, bits, and baubles for the discerning luxury executive sedan buyer. It will come in three distinct flavors, starting with the S500, S580, and the plug-in hybrid S580e. Both the S500 and S580e will utilize a 3.0-liter inline-six, while the non-hybrid S580 gets a 4.0-liter V8, which is an interesting move in a world of semi-autonomous cars and hybrids.

It continues the long line of successful cars to wear the Mercedes badge. You already know the S-Class will be comfortable, quiet, powerful, safe, and expensive (although Mercedes hasn't detailed the exact pricing yet). One feature, however, stands out as particularly innovative, and very localized.

The new S-Class has an icy-road warning system that extends significantly beyond the normal "Icy roads possible, drive carefully" warning that pops up when you start up most newer cars. Using the S-Class's new "digital" headlights, it will now project an image of a snowflake onto the road surface to indicate to you, and potentially other drivers, that the roadway might be hazardous or slippery. It kicks in, according to Mercedes, at temperatures under 39 degrees Fahrenheit.