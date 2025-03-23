Chevy Tahoe Vs Suburban: How Do The Two Full-Size SUVs Compare?
Chevrolet has long held a reputation for designing and manufacturing some of the toughest cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles on the road. From the looks of things, the American automaker has no intention of letting that reputation fade, particularly in regards to its lineup of SUVs, which has long boasted a pair of legit legends in that vehicular class: the Chevy Tahoe and the Chevy Suburban.
The Suburban is, of course, the longer tenured of the two, with Chevrolet releasing the first vehicle under that nameplate in the mid-1930s. Jump ahead more than eight decades and Suburban is officially the longest-running nameplate in automotive history. While the Tahoe name is a touch less storied than its brand counterpart, even that nameplate has been around for more than 30 years now, with Chevy releasing it into the SUV wilds circa the mid-1990s.
As it goes, the Tahoe and the Suburban would seem to share a target audience, i.e. folks who need a really big, really powerful vehicle that can transport everything from extended family, to boats, jet skis, and ATVs to places both on and off the proverbial grid. The vehicles also sport similar profiles, which can make them a little harder to tell apart until you get up close and personal. Apart from the similarities, a closer inspection of the two builds will show that there are some noteworthy differences between them. Here's a look at how the 2025 versions of Chevrolet's legendary full-size SUVs stack up head-to-head.
The Tahoe is the smaller of the full-size Chevy SUVs
Just FYI — despite the extended lineages of the Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban, for this comparison between the builds, we will be exclusively looking at the 2025 models, so we can offer the most up-to-date information on each. Additionally, according to our own SlashGear reviewer, those who do drive the '25 Tahoe or Suburban are likely going to be pretty happy with either SUV.
We'll begin our breakdown with the '25 Chevy Tahoe, as it is the smaller of the automaker's full-size sport utility vehicle offerings. "Smaller" is a relative term with these two builds, however, as they both err on the side of burley. To that end, the Tahoe's almost 211-inch bumper-to-bumper measurement and 81-inch width rank it among the bigger third-row SUVs on the market these days — though, we'd wager some might not feel entirely comfortable at the helm of such a large vessel. Chevy has, perhaps, sought to temper the size factor with a more luxurious interior design that features leather first and second row seats, authentic wood decor, a 17.7-inch LCD touchscreen, and an array of infotainment features.
Tahoe is hardly lacking in cargo capacity either, offering 122.7 cubic feet of storage space when the back seats are folded down. The '25 model is packing some impressive power too, offering towing capacity of up to 8,300 pounds, horsepower potential of up to 420 hp, and torque at 495 pound-feet depending on your choice of the available engines. It's worth noting, however, that — at 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway — the vehicle is hardly offering a "wow" factor on the fuel economy front.
The Suburban is a behemoth that also offers a dash of luxury
If you think the Chevy Tahoe is a lot of SUV to handle, the Suburban will likely feel a bit like you've taken control of a tank. It is, after all, more than a foot longer than its counterpart at 225.7-inches from bumper-to-bumper. The Suburban is, however, roughly the same width and height as the Tahoe, so if you can handle the extra length, the SlashGear approved '25 Suburban has a lot to offer those in the market for a full-size SUV.
First and foremost, the Suburban's size does provide a bump in interior space over the Tahoe, particularly in terms of cargo capacity, as the three-row Suburban boasts a whopping 144.5 cubic feet of rear storage space when the back seats are folded flat. Cargo aside, friends and family will no doubt appreciate the roomier Suburban cabin as well, with that interior offering many of the same features as the Tahoe in terms of low-key luxury. Like the Tahoe, the '25 Chevy Suburban also seeks to smooth out the vehicle's overall ride with available features like Chevy's Magnetic Ride Control and Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.
As the Suburban offers the same engine options as Tahoe, it shares a similar range in terms of power and towing capacity. But at 15 mpg city and 21 highway, the Suburban is considerably worse when it comes to fuel economy. Like the Tahoe, the '25 Suburban is also available with a Z71 off-roading package upgrade. And yes, that pricey but desirable option is, for the first time, compatible with the 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine option.