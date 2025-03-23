Chevy Tahoe Vs Suburban: How Do The Two Full-Size SUVs Compare?

Chevrolet has long held a reputation for designing and manufacturing some of the toughest cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles on the road. From the looks of things, the American automaker has no intention of letting that reputation fade, particularly in regards to its lineup of SUVs, which has long boasted a pair of legit legends in that vehicular class: the Chevy Tahoe and the Chevy Suburban.

The Suburban is, of course, the longer tenured of the two, with Chevrolet releasing the first vehicle under that nameplate in the mid-1930s. Jump ahead more than eight decades and Suburban is officially the longest-running nameplate in automotive history. While the Tahoe name is a touch less storied than its brand counterpart, even that nameplate has been around for more than 30 years now, with Chevy releasing it into the SUV wilds circa the mid-1990s.

As it goes, the Tahoe and the Suburban would seem to share a target audience, i.e. folks who need a really big, really powerful vehicle that can transport everything from extended family, to boats, jet skis, and ATVs to places both on and off the proverbial grid. The vehicles also sport similar profiles, which can make them a little harder to tell apart until you get up close and personal. Apart from the similarities, a closer inspection of the two builds will show that there are some noteworthy differences between them. Here's a look at how the 2025 versions of Chevrolet's legendary full-size SUVs stack up head-to-head.

