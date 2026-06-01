7 Ryobi Home Improvement Tools Under $50 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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It's no secret that Ryobi primarily caters to DIY home repair enthusiasts. There are some tools the pros use and others that are more powerful than those from better-known competitors, but in general, Ryobi sells decent tools at a reasonable price and aims those products directly at people who prefer to do things themselves. Most of Ryobi's tools are also fairly inexpensive, often costing much less than similar products from bigger competitors, making them an excellent value brand to shop for DIY home repair tools.

When you can get tools for less than competitors, the question is, how low do the prices go, and what tools can you get for that price? Ryobi's product lineup is mostly cordless power tools, so there is a floor when it comes to cost. However, it turns out that Ryobi has a fairly healthy library of home repair tools under $50 if you know where and how to look. These less expensive tools can easily help bolster an existing library of Ryobi tools and give you more flexibility when tackling a project.

To temper expectations, you're not going to find a miter saw or something like that on a list like this. Even Ryobi sells those for more than $50. In this range, you'll find some useful power tools, though, and the list below will get you started on useful home improvement tools you can get from Ryobi for under $50.