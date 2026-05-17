12 Of The Worst Cars For Retirees (Thanks To Upkeep Costs)

Not all Porsche models are costly to maintain, but the Porsche Cayenne is. On top of its starting MSRP set at a high $89,900 (plus a $2,350 delivery, processing, and handling fee), the Cayenne is pricey to maintain. To keep up with recommended maintenance and repairs in the first five years, one rough estimate for a Cayenne from a dealership located in Fremont, California says your costs could be nearly $12,000.

That number is a lot higher than Consumer Reports seems to think, listing a five-year estimate for Porsche vehicles in general at $4,950 in its overall rankings of car brand by maintenance cost. If anything, it's more on track with the site's 10-year maintenance cost estimate of $17,900 total for Porsche vehicles overall. Consumer Affairs' list of average maintenance and repair costs by brand also predicts that Porsche models will, on average, take about $1,712 to maintain in 2025. Simply multiplying that estimate by 10, not taking into account any increase in service or part prices, the 10-year upkeep costs would fall around $17,120.

Even though we loved the 2024 Cayenne for its luxurious interior and smooth ride, it isn't very senior-friendly, thanks to high upfront and long-term costs as well as poor fuel efficiency. On highways, the Cayenne can get about 23 mpg, but in the city, that dips to 17 mpg. That leaves a disappointing combined fuel economy of only 19 mpg. Granted, it does have a fairly large, 23.7-gallon fuel tank, but filling up will be an expensive endeavor.