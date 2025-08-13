Subaru's 2025 Ascent Is Feeling The Heat, And It Only Has Itself To Blame
The Ascent is the biggest vehicle that Subaru offers. It's a midsize SUV with three rows of seating, all of which are big enough to accommodate adults, and it has a lot of the adventurous charm you'd expect from the outdoorsy automotive brand. For 2025, the Subaru Ascent drops its most affordable trim, but elevates its game at the top of the trim-level ladder with a new Onyx Edition Touring.
There are a lot of competitors for the Ascent though; comfortable and well-equipped three-row SUVs are available from just about every major manufacturer these days. Some of the best three-row SUVs from Honda, Toyota, and Kia all offer premium and spacious interiors, with upscale touches, and impressive on-road manners. And while the Ascent offers respectable off-road capabilities, most of the other SUVs in the three-row class have started to play in that sandbox too.
There are so many packages and variants geared towards off-roading these days that all-terrain tires, mild lift kits, and underbody protection are common vocabulary words amongst parents lined up to drop their kids off at school. With such stiff competition for the latest Ascent, it faces a tough vertical battle towards the top, but it's capable enough to make the climb.
An adequate powertrain to kick things off
Powering every trim level of the 2025 Ascent is Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and hooked up to standard all-wheel drive. The CVT has a manual mode that mimics an 8-speed automatic with simulated gear changes, but at its heart, it's still a relatively peaky CVT. Using the shift paddles gives a mild sensation that you're shifting gears, but for most of my time testing the Ascent, I left the paddles alone and it made the experience much smoother.
Most three-row SUVs that the Ascent competes against use V6 engines and in that sense the Subaru is at a disadvantage. There's 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque being pumped out of the four-cylinder engine, and off the line there's a nice surge forward when you put your foot flat on the floor. It does, however, take a bit of time for speed to build up when you're merging on the highway or going for a pass on a two-lane road.
The lack of low-end torque is also pretty noticeable when you give it some gas in an attempt to power out of a corner. The four-cylinder engine isn't exactly exciting, but it does provide the Ascent the ability to tow as much as 5,000 pounds – enough for most small trailers and enough to keep up with the rest of the class.
Handling might catch you by surprise
Before you can get to your local off-road trail or adventure spot, it's possible (maybe even likely) that you'll spend some time in your Subaru going along a winding mountain road. And if that is indeed the case, it's also pretty likely that you're going to be satisfied with the Ascent's handling capabilities.
Driving the SUV through a series of tight corners, I was impressed with its responses. Instead of lumbering and leaning through turns, it maneuvered surprisingly well for its size. The steering was well-weighted, which made it feel relatively sporty, though steering feel was certainly lacking. There was no real connection between the steering wheel in my hands and what was happening with the wheels below; it was mostly guesswork in that situation. In low-traction or all-weather scenarios, the Ascent's X-Mode all-wheel drive system comes in handy. It can be adjusted for snow, dirt, deep snow, and mud – all part of the standard Subaru skill set.
The spacious and comfortable interior is a highlight
Fitting a family of six into the Ascent should be an easy task. The doors open wide, so loading in child seats is easy; if you've got adults climbing into the third row, there's plenty of space for that too. Like several of its Subaru siblings, the Ascent feels extra large on the inside. Subaru has somehow figured out the magic of giving their SUVs a spacious greenhouse effect, even with the sunroof closed.
Headroom and legroom is plentiful no matter where you're sitting, and all three rows have comfortable seats with plush padding. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard on the top-trim Onyx Edition Touring model (along with heated second row seats) and they both work well.
The Ascent's ride is quiet and calm, even over bumpy or poorly-maintained roads: going over a pothole or a big imperfection in the road isn't likely to wake the kids up if they're sleeping in the third row. Behind the third row, the Ascent comes up a bit short on cargo space. It has just 17.8 cubic feet available, which is a little low for the class. Fold down the third row and things open up nicely, to 43.5 cubic feet, or 72.8 cu-ft behind the first row.
Plenty of plugs and a cacophony of cupholders
What it lacks in behind-the-third-row cargo storage, the Ascent makes up for with USB ports and cupholders. There are multiple USB outlets in all three rows and a total of 19 cupholders throughout the cabin. That was more than enough to accommodate my coffee, water bottle, and emotional-support Diet Coke. You and the kids should have no problem storing sippy cups and various other beverage containers.
On top of being equipped with all sorts of small-item storage, the Ascent's interior feels well put together and constructed with high-quality materials. The panels and buttons all feel like they'd hold up to abuse over time. And, for the most part, things are well laid out. The steering wheel controls and most of the dashboard controls are located in intuitive spots, so it's easy to get familiar with them. The climate controls and some other functions for the Ascent, however, are located in the screen, where they aren't as easy to find.
Some pleasing on-screen aesthetics but sensitive driver aids
The large 11.6-inch vertical screen in the Ascent is a staple in several Subarus. Instead of feeling perched or awkwardly placed on top of the dashboard like the landscape-style screens in many vehicles these days, the Ascent's screen feels properly integrated into the dash. It's low enough that it's out of your direct line of sight, but not so low that you have to divert very much of your attention away from the road to select a radio station or tap a few of the buttons.
The Ascent's center screen is high-resolution, with excellent contrast for visibility of all the controls. The surround-view 360-degree camera is an excellent tool for navigating tight parking spaces or avoiding tire-slashing obstacles off road and it's especially useful because of the screen's clarity. No low-res fuzzy views of the road here. Connecting to Apple CarPlay was easy during my test, though the icons for CarPlay were a bit small in relation to the large screen. Adaptive cruise and lane-keep assist, on the other hand, weren't as easy going. Those particular driver aids are especially sensitive, and the adaptive cruise control left way too much following room, which isn't ideal for crowded Los Angeles freeways (or any city where cars are jockeying for position during rush hour).
Off-road capability strangely falls behind rivals
While it's probably not wise to tackle the Rubicon trail in an Ascent, the plucky three-row Subaru has no problem taking on fire roads, low-level rocky terrain, and tough all-weather conditions. Ground clearance for the Ascent is 8.7 inches: enough to make it over most obstacles off-road and plenty of clearance for making it up your steep driveway or small snow drift.
Unlike several of Subaru's other SUVs, though, there's no upgraded Wilderness Edition with the Ascent. That means rivals like the Honda Pilot Trailsport and the Kia Telluride X-Pro are able to give the Ascent a run for its money off-road. With rugged adventure packages available on virtually every crossover these days, it's a surprising omission from Subaru. There are all sorts of adventure accessories available for the Ascent, like a roof-top tent, a roof-mounted awning, and all the pet-liners you can think of for the back seat or the trunk.
The price has gone up, but it stays competitive
With the elimination of the base trim level, the entry-level cost of an Ascent has gone up, but not by much. The now-base Premium trim level starts at $41,415 (including $1,420 destination fee). It has a full suite of driver safety aids like blind-spot monitoring, comfort features like dual-zone climate control, and the big 11.6-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Mid-level trims add navigation functions, the upgraded 14-speaker Harman Kardon stereo, a massive panoramic moonroof, and upgraded materials like StarTex water-relellant upholstery for the seats – a nice touch for adventurous owners.
The top trim — the Onyx Edition Touring that I tested — has an MSRP of $53,470. It's pricey, but it adds all the aforementioned mid-level equipment plus upgraded upholstery, larger wheels, and ventilated front seats. Considering the abundant standard driver aids and the amount of creature comforts included at this top trim, the Ascent has a pretty competitive value up against the Pilot and Telluride, even if they offer more aggressive-looking off-road trims.
2025 Subaru Ascent verdict
It isn't a class leader, but the 2025 Subaru Ascent is a pretty well-rounded three-row SUV with enough going for it to make it an attractive option in the class. The cabin is spacious enough for families and there's lots of small-item storage for your next road trip. It's comfortable, handles curvy mountain roads with ease, and has a long list of standard tech. The inside feels well-built and the top trim levels have the proper amount of high-end equipment for a competitive price.
Unfortunately for Subaru, the three-row SUV class is seriously crowded, and there are several more-refined rivals like the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Toyota Highlander, and the Mazda CX-90. The Ascent's four-cylinder engine is a bit underwhelming compared to some of the gutsy V6 powertrains that rivals offer, and the CVT makes for some noisy acceleration. All-wheel drive comes standard, as does some requisite off-road/all-weather capability, but even the Ascent isn't quite as rough-and-tumble as the competition.