Subaru's 2025 Ascent Is Feeling The Heat, And It Only Has Itself To Blame

The Ascent is the biggest vehicle that Subaru offers. It's a midsize SUV with three rows of seating, all of which are big enough to accommodate adults, and it has a lot of the adventurous charm you'd expect from the outdoorsy automotive brand. For 2025, the Subaru Ascent drops its most affordable trim, but elevates its game at the top of the trim-level ladder with a new Onyx Edition Touring.

There are a lot of competitors for the Ascent though; comfortable and well-equipped three-row SUVs are available from just about every major manufacturer these days. Some of the best three-row SUVs from Honda, Toyota, and Kia all offer premium and spacious interiors, with upscale touches, and impressive on-road manners. And while the Ascent offers respectable off-road capabilities, most of the other SUVs in the three-row class have started to play in that sandbox too.

There are so many packages and variants geared towards off-roading these days that all-terrain tires, mild lift kits, and underbody protection are common vocabulary words amongst parents lined up to drop their kids off at school. With such stiff competition for the latest Ascent, it faces a tough vertical battle towards the top, but it's capable enough to make the climb.