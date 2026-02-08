This Car Brand Has Consumer Reports' Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score For Comfort

For some people, as long as a vehicle gets them where they need to go, that's probably good enough. But for those drivers that burn up the roads every week, it's important to be as comfortable as possible on every commute. This could be a problem for Acura owners, as Consumer Reports (CR) ranked the car brand at the bottom for customer comfort.

This score means that Acura, a luxury brand of Honda, is the least satisfying in terms of seat comfort, and ride comfort as well. This is important, as it can impact the entire driving experience. But adding to the problem is cabin noise, which also plays a role, as do other factors related to comfort. Though CR's findings don't necessarily mean that Acura doesn't deliver in other areas or is a poor vehicle choice overall, it's clear that the automaker doesn't meet owner expectations according to owner satisfaction ratings.

It's also important to note that while Acura isn't the best in terms of comfort, other car brands that score higher overall may not be the most comfortable either. Those vehicles may be highly regarded by owners for cost, usability, and other factors, all of which can help them compensate for a lower comfort score. In the end, it's important for drivers to decide what feature is the most important. Then the necessary research can be done in order to find the ride that is best suited to their needs.