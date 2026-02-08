This Car Brand Has Consumer Reports' Lowest Customer Satisfaction Score For Comfort
For some people, as long as a vehicle gets them where they need to go, that's probably good enough. But for those drivers that burn up the roads every week, it's important to be as comfortable as possible on every commute. This could be a problem for Acura owners, as Consumer Reports (CR) ranked the car brand at the bottom for customer comfort.
This score means that Acura, a luxury brand of Honda, is the least satisfying in terms of seat comfort, and ride comfort as well. This is important, as it can impact the entire driving experience. But adding to the problem is cabin noise, which also plays a role, as do other factors related to comfort. Though CR's findings don't necessarily mean that Acura doesn't deliver in other areas or is a poor vehicle choice overall, it's clear that the automaker doesn't meet owner expectations according to owner satisfaction ratings.
It's also important to note that while Acura isn't the best in terms of comfort, other car brands that score higher overall may not be the most comfortable either. Those vehicles may be highly regarded by owners for cost, usability, and other factors, all of which can help them compensate for a lower comfort score. In the end, it's important for drivers to decide what feature is the most important. Then the necessary research can be done in order to find the ride that is best suited to their needs.
Acura industry reviews echo Consumer Reports
Beyond Consumer Reports' evaluation of Acura as the lowest scoring car brand in terms of comfort, other reviewers have similar findings. J.D. Power has the 2024 Acura MDX rated around the industry average for driving experience. This is based on comfort, design, performance, and other factors. The 2025 Acura TLX has a similar score, though it was a bit lower than the MDX. In each case, the driving experience category is the lowest out of four.
The Acura RDX has been singled out by some automotive reviews as being an uncomfortable ride due to its firm suspension. This causes owners to notice imperfections in the road more than usual. While owner feedback is mostly positive for the 2025 Acura Integra, the lack of comfort is the car's biggest drawback. The 2026 Integra, which we reviewed in 2025, has a problem with too much noise entering the cabin while driving, which can definitely affect the ride as well.
But there are signs that the automaker has made some improvements regarding comfort in its vehicles. The 2025 Acura MDX Type S, one of the most satisfying mid-size SUVs to own, has a modern air suspension that reacts to road conditions, making for a much smoother ride than some owners may have experienced in the past. The Type S also includes massage seats, with adjustable settings that allow the driver to be as comfortable as possible while on long road trips.