5 Of The Most Satisfying Mid-Size SUVs To Own, According To Consumer Reports

The mid-size SUV segment is broad, encompassing two- and three-row models, luxury cruisers, hardcore off-roaders, and mainstream daily drivers. As the traditional sedan has continued to decline, every major automaker has responded by offering at least one, if not multiple, vehicles from the crossover class to fill the gap. Toyota, for example, sells the RAV4 in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and ICE form alongside the all-electric bZ, gas-powered Highlander, and hybrid Highlander.

These Toyotas overlap with the compact SUV segment, but in person, they definitely look mid-size. Extrapolate that kind of variety across other industry heavyweights, and you can see that buyers shopping the mid-size SUV arena have their work cut out for them. There are plenty of objective metrics to compare, but that only gets you an on-paper idea. To get a real-world sense of what makes one SUV better than the next, you need to discover the intangible aspects of a given vehicle that owners appreciate.

This is where the Consumer Reports' study on the most satisfying mid-sized SUVs comes in. The vehicles that owners agree are great, even when they have undeniable objective flaws. Like the Ford Bronco, with its removable body panels, which all but guarantee a noisier ride than, say, a Toyota Highlander. Here we have five of the top SUVs from that study, all of which have left a positive impression in owner surveys.