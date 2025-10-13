5 Of The Most Satisfying Mid-Size SUVs To Own, According To Consumer Reports
The mid-size SUV segment is broad, encompassing two- and three-row models, luxury cruisers, hardcore off-roaders, and mainstream daily drivers. As the traditional sedan has continued to decline, every major automaker has responded by offering at least one, if not multiple, vehicles from the crossover class to fill the gap. Toyota, for example, sells the RAV4 in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and ICE form alongside the all-electric bZ, gas-powered Highlander, and hybrid Highlander.
These Toyotas overlap with the compact SUV segment, but in person, they definitely look mid-size. Extrapolate that kind of variety across other industry heavyweights, and you can see that buyers shopping the mid-size SUV arena have their work cut out for them. There are plenty of objective metrics to compare, but that only gets you an on-paper idea. To get a real-world sense of what makes one SUV better than the next, you need to discover the intangible aspects of a given vehicle that owners appreciate.
This is where the Consumer Reports' study on the most satisfying mid-sized SUVs comes in. The vehicles that owners agree are great, even when they have undeniable objective flaws. Like the Ford Bronco, with its removable body panels, which all but guarantee a noisier ride than, say, a Toyota Highlander. Here we have five of the top SUVs from that study, all of which have left a positive impression in owner surveys.
2025 Ford Bronco
Ford pulled out all the stops when it resurrected the Bronco nameplate in 2021, delivering a genuine off-roader capable of living up to its forebears. Considering those ancestors stretched back to 1966 and remained in production for 30 years, it was clear Ford needed to do the Bronco right. Between accolades like one of Consumer Reports' most satisfying two-row SUVs to own and an Editor's Choice award from Car and Driver, it would appear the Detroit automaker did its homework.
This is further backed up on Reddit, where owners gush with praise like, "I highly recommend it. Fun to drive in the snow!" A look at the 2025 Bronco lineup helps explain some of this enthusiasm. The Bronco is one of the few vehicles of any type, including SUVs, to still offer a manual transmission. Buyers can choose between two- or four-door models, and yes, the Bronco doors are removable, as is the roof. The base Bronco starts at $39,995 (plus a $1,995 destination fee — standard across all Bronco models) and comes with a 300-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
All seven 2025 Bronco variants feature a Sync infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, and four-wheel drive is standard on all models. Outer Banks models start at just shy of $48,000 and come with more creature comforts, such as dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. Or you can opt for the $79,995 Bronco Raptor, featuring a 418-horsepower mill, Fox live-valve dampers, 37-inch tires, and genuine desert-racing capability. No wonder so many people like the Bronco.
2025 Subaru Outback
Subaru has been bucking the SUV category since 1995, when the first of several Outback generations arrived. Though it has grown in the 30 years since, the Outback remains a station wagon at heart. However, the wagon segment is all but extinct in 2025, so the Outback is classified as a mainstream two-row SUV according to Consumer Reports and its list of most satisfying models to own. Motor Trend agrees, calling the Outback one of the best SUVs for 2025, and it comes with Editor's Choice awards from SlashGear and Car and Driver.
The entry-level Outback may seem underpowered with just 182 hp from its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four engine, but owners don't seem to mind. Among the fans on Reddit, this owner summed it up nicely, saying, "Not the most powerful car but very comfortable. It's very quiet inside and the longer wheel base helps absorb bumps." For those who demand more juice, there is a turbocharged powertrain good for 260 hp, but the Outback really shines when it comes to showing its SUV-like prowess, despite the wagon form.
All models come with 8.7 inches of ground clearance, while the more off-road-focused Wilderness variant boasts 9.5 inches. For reference, the most basic Bronco only comes with 8.3 inches of clearance. Of course, Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system is, perhaps, its biggest claim to fame and a key reason these lifted wagons are so commonly seen in snowy climes like New Hampshire.
2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
It's easy to understand why the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is considered one of the most satisfying mid-size SUVs on the market. Three rows of seating offer room for up to seven passengers, a boon to families, and the fuel economy ratings are as high as 35 mpg for all three EPA cycles. Gas mileage like that means owners can travel nearly 600 miles on the highway, making the Highlander Hybrid an ideal vehicle for road trips. Redditors concur, including this user who applied an interesting colloquialism while raving about their Highlander, "I can't believe the mileage I get with my HiHy."
It doesn't hurt that the Highlander is one of Toyota's most reliable hybrid vehicles. Consumer Reports classifies these Highlanders as three-row mainstream SUVs, but the available amenities read like something closer to a Lexus. In Platinum spec, the Highlander Hybrid boasts adaptive headlights, 20-inch wheels, climate-controlled front seats, heated rears, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a digital rearview mirror, and a head-up display. Granted, these range toppers start at $54,675, but you can get into a hybrid XLE model for a base MSRP of $47,020 (destination fee $1,495)
It comes with the same hybridized naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four making 243 hp, all-wheel drive, and the ability to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Like the entire range, LED headlights, a power-operated liftgate, and triple-zone automatic climate control all come standard. Toyota's roster of advanced driver-assistance aids includes forward collision mitigation, a lane-keeping system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.
2025 Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid
Another hybrid that owners are happy with, according to Consumer Reports, the Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid is 2 inches shorter than the HiHy, but manages to deliver 43 inches of second-row legroom, which is four more than you'll find in the Toyota. Granted, the Lincoln only comes with two rows of seats and may not seem like an obvious competitor with the Highlander, but the Nautilus Premiere starts at $53,940 (excluding $1,595 destination fee), so it's not out of the realm of possibility.
The Nautilus is on our list of SUVs that get 30 mpg or more, and it's also packing 310 hp from a boosted 2.0-liter turbocharged four. Clearly well-liked, the Nautilus earned a SlashGear Editor's Choice award, and you can find plenty of owners gushing about the SUV online with statements like, "I absolutely love it. Was so worth the wait." This makes sense when you consider that the Nautilus Hybrid was all-new in 2024, featuring fresh sheet metal and a wealth of standard amenities. Highlights include 19-inch wheels, digital key tech, a four-year trial to the BlueCruise hands-free driving system, self-parking capability, and a dash-spanning 48-inch digital screen that tucks up against the windshield.
Lincoln also offers the high-end of luxury with the Black Label setup, which includes adaptive suspension, massaging front seats, 22-inch rims, and a 28-component Revel Ultima audio system. That particular setup starts at $77,130, but can increase with extras like the Chroma Caviar paint job and Jet Appearance package.
2025 Acura MDX
From the three-row luxury SUV segment, the Acura MDX is currently in its fourth generation, having been originally introduced in 2001. One of Consumer Reports' most satisfying SUVs to own, the MDX has also been venerated by owners online with comments like, "It is very versatile and can be a highway cruiser, twisty road driver, or everything in between." Suggesting an SUV is fun to drive may sound odd to enthusiasts, but consider that this latest MDX generation received the Type S treatment, and it becomes a bit more understandable.
In the Type S spec, the MDX comes standard with Acura's Super Handling AWD system, adaptive air suspension, Brembo front brakes, an active valved exhaust system, rev-matching downshifts for the 10-speed automatic, and the ability to go from zero to 60 in 5.5 seconds. A 31-speaker audio system from Bang & Olufsen offers no performance benefit, but likely sounds pretty nice.
No wonder the Type S picked up an Editor's Choice award here at SlashGear. For MDX buyers that prefer luxury over driving excitement, the Acura is nicely outfitted in base guise with a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, and triple-zone automatic climate control — all for a starting price of $52,550 (including $1,350 destination fee). Step up to the Advance model to enjoy real wood cabin trim, massaging and climate-controlled front seats, heated rear seats, high-end leather upholstery, and a head-up display.