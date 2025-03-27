Do Ford Bronco Doors Come Off? (And Can You Drive Without Them?)

To pre-empt all of these steps, be sure that you have a place to actually store the door; setting a door down on concrete or pavement can easily damage the paint.

First, for the few lucky individuals who own an original first-generation Bronco, the process is extremely straightforward. Roll down the windows to protect the glass, then remove the retaining pins on the door hinges with a hammer and punch and just lift the door right off.

Similarly, modern Broncos are relatively easy to work with, though the process is more involved and time-consuming, so let's break it down. First, each Bronco has a toolkit in the glove compartment with everything you need to remove the doors. After rolling the windows down, fold the mirrors forward to protect them when you get the door loose. Your toolkit has bespoke fender protectors for this job, so fit those (or a thin rubber shim) in between the fender and door gap.

This is where it gets more complicated. The next step is to fully open the door and disconnect the wiring harness. First, locate the harness — the wire links to the body via a large connector that comes straight out and travels downwards. To remove it, pull on the spring-loaded cover to loosen it and give the wire a gentle tug. Be sure to pull the wire straight out, away from the car body. Next, if you have a door cover, fit it to the door before undoing the bolts. The bolts retaining the door are a size 13mm, so any standard socket will suffice. Simply undo these, lift the door upwards to free it from the hinges, and carefully set the door down, and that's all there is to it. Rinse and repeat for either two- or four-door models, the process is identical on both body styles.

