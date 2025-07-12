5 Cheap Cars That Are Costly To Maintain

You'll need to look carefully, but there are still plenty of used cars out there that are both dirt cheap to buy and to maintain. However, not every well-depreciated used car is a bargain. Some are cheap for a reason — maybe they were bad when they were new, have ended up becoming unfashionable as tastes change, or they've simply proved to be unreliable.

An unreliable car can be a drain on its owners' wallet, but aging, unreliable luxury cars can prove particularly costly to maintain. They tend to be more complex than their economy-minded counterparts, with electrical and mechanical systems that will inevitably fail at some point and require specialist repairs.

There are a few luxury cars that have proved surprisingly cheap to maintain, but on the whole, the more luxurious a car was when it was new, the more it will cost to keep on the road in its later years. These five aging models are all especially prone to costly repairs, and even though they can all be bought for less than $15,000 on average, they're still not a good idea to buy unless you have deep pockets to pay for repairs.