10 Used Mercedes-Benz Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs
Two things come to mind when most people hear "Mercedes-Benz"— luxury and performance. For decades, the brand has set a standard in the premium car market, appealing to a wide range of drivers with different needs and tastes.
For the most part, the brand has lived up to its hype. It has produced an impressive class line-up, from compact sedans to coupes, station wagons, and convertibles. Its commitment to style is why millions of customers around the world choose it and why it has secured its place as a global leader in the market.
However, like most car brands, Mercedes has had a few disappointments. If you take a deep dive into its lineup, you'll realize some models are riddled with major issues underneath their luxurious exterior. Buying a used car already creates a lot of headaches, from ensuring all components are intact to scrutinizing every modification. But the first step to a smart car purchase is to ensure your vehicle is not a lemon that will drain your wallet sooner than you can enjoy it. With that said, if you are looking to get a used car, here are 10 Mercedes-Benz models you should avoid at all costs.
2015 Mercedes Benz C300
The 2015 C300 had an eye-catching debut when it released. The elegant five-passenger compact sedan matched the company's stylish and luxurious quality. However, it ultimately failed to meet buyers' expectations. Owners raised several issues, from its engine to the noise and fuel delivery.
The problem that stands out the most is its four-cylinder engine, which has received over 120 NHTSA complaints. Owners complained that the car kept showing the PO52E error, indicating a crankcase ventilation valve failure. But it isn't just the engine; the car is riddled with a host of electrical problems. One of them is the power steering control unit which the company eventually had to issue a recall for.
The interior and exterior components are not left out. The NHTSA had to issue an investigation regarding its sunroof, which would commonly misalign or even detach. Overall, this car left much to be desired in its capacity and reliability. If at all you're eyeing the C300 class, the 2015 model year should be at the bottom of your list.
2006 Mercedes Benz E350
The E350 model was introduced in 2006 and has since produced some quality and reliable models. However, the very first model received the most complaints and had far too many issues, the most notorious being its balance shaft failure. This issue has caused a lot of complaints in some Mercedes cars and even sparked some legal concerns. Unfortunately, no recall was issued for it on the E350. So, owners continued to deal with harmful vibrations in their cars that would sometimes cause them to misfire abruptly or stop driving altogether.
Another common complaint with the 2006 E350 is the propulsion system. Many owners complained of fuel leakages that left a strong smell in their vehicles. Being a major safety concern, Mercedes-Benz had to grant a 15-year warranty extension to fix this issue. However, many owners were reportedly unaware of this extension before its expiration. Some also claimed to have been denied the repair by their local dealership. Either way, recurring reports of the fuel system indicate that it is an issue you may still encounter as a second-hand buyer
2012 Mercedes-Benz C250
Before it was phased out in 2015, the C250 was one of the standard C-class offerings by Mercedes-Benz. Although the 2012 model has its perks, its issues ultimately outweighed its advantages. The NHTSA reported 559 complaints for this vehicle, with issues ranging from the engine to the electrical system and even the airbags. According to owners, the airbags were incorrectly placed and would sometimes inadvertently deploy. Thankfully, Mercedes-Benz addressed this issue in a series of recalls.
The engine, on the other hand, has remained a persistent complaint. The major reported problem is a rattling, tractor-like sound when starting the car. Mechanics attribute this to the failure of the camshaft adjuster and, in some cases, the timing chain and tensioner. Many owners have had to replace various parts of their engine or even the entire engine. Despite numerous complaints about this safety hazard, there have been no recalls for it.
The car's structure does not appear great either, with several complaints about the rear frame becoming corroded and completely cracked. There's a good chance you encounter this issue when buying a used 2012 C250.
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Although a stylish vehicle, the 2019 GLC is lacking in many aspects. The vehicle, which was to be an improvement from the 2018 model, only presented new problems. Firstly, for a relatively modern car, many of its features were outdated, and it generally lacked the features you might have expected from a luxury vehicle. Unless the car was purchased with the premium package — which costs an additional $2,700 — you missed out on things like the active steering assist, cross-traffic assist, and adaptive cruise control. On competitor vehicles, many of these features came with the standard package.
Moreover, the car has had a number of complaints, with issues ranging from its structure to the electrical system, steering, and even seat belts. A common structural problem was the front panel detaching and posing a road hazard. Some of these issues led to Mercedes-Benz recalls, with up to 14 recalls made so far.
Overall, if you're looking for a used vehicle, the 2019 GLC might not give you the best value for your investment. The 2020 model, however, addresses a bunch of these issues.
2007 Mercedes-Benz S550
Mercedes Benz sought to make some changes to its S-class with the 2007 model of the S550. This car introduced a new engine and wider interior with comfortable seats. However, with a host of owner complaints, it ultimately did not meet expectations.
The major problem with this car was its transmission. There were several reported cases of the car refusing to accelerate — or move at all — due to transmission failure. There were also common reports of it getting stuck in a gear and refusing to move. This problem reportedly persisted even after repairs and replacements, which means it could still be a problem, especially as no recalls for this model have been made on this issue.
Apart from its transmission, there have been several electrical and suspension complaints recorded by the NHTSA. Dealing with this car means potentially putting up with a difficult-to-control or unstable vehicle. With these worrisome safety hazards, it's no surprise the 2007 S550 is ranked the worst model year of the S550 by Car Complaints.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
If it wasn't clear from photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, the best thing the car had going for it was its styling. This model came with an appealing redesign, featuring a clean, well-proportioned structure and fancy grilles. Unfortunately, this did not make up for its poor value and underwhelming performance.
With up to 36 recalls by the NHTSA, the 2020 Mercedes GLE definitely scores low on reliability. Various parts of its electrical system proved troublesome. Some issues had to do with its 48-volt battery; others had to do with the air conditioning. According to owners' reports, leaks from improperly installed air conditioning often cause water entry into the footwell area. They complained that it led to corrosion and possibly contributed to the electric damage in the vehicle.
The speed control also seems problematic, as it has garnered a significant number of NHTSA reports. One owner complained that he was unable to control his vehicle as it slipped off the road until it eventually rammed into the concrete divider. Some recalls were issued on these matters, with some being quite recent. In March 2024, a recall was conducted to tighten the 48-volt ground connection.
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
Apart from its underwhelming features as a relatively modern vehicle, the 2016 GLE350 had several complaints. While the GLE350 did not have many reported issues overall, this model stood out with problems ranging from moan noise to repair costs, as well as its fuel pump unit.
The most notorious issue noted by the NHTSA is the failure of the fuel system. Owners reported that while driving at various speeds, their vehicles lost motion and stalled without warning. Mercedes issued a recall on this specific issue, but some other fuel-related complaints unassociated with this issue seem to remain unaddressed. And that's not all.
If safety is a top priority for you — and it should be — you might want to think twice about the 2016 GLE350. Another issue with the car is the powertrain failure, which causes it to stop accelerating or shift to park without warning. This clearly poses a major safety hazard. Other issues relating to the steering, structure, and engine have been documented by the NHTSA, making this model probably the worst of its class, especially when considering the high repair costs.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
When we first reviewed the Mercedes-Benz GLB250, it seemed like an interesting addition to the company's compact car platform. Along with standard features of the G-class, the model was spacious and rugged for a small SUV, offering potential buyers both practicality and affordability. But that impression hasn't held up with drivers.
The major complaint with this vehicle is its structure. The rear spoiler is a prime example — owners have reported it becoming loose and even detaching altogether. An owner also reported that, just within the first week of purchase, the sunroof began shaking and rattling.
While those may not be major issues for some, the car's electrical system also tends to malfunction. For instance, the dashboard or other displays will abruptly go blank while using the vehicle. Perhaps even more concerning is the emergency call system failure, which causes delays in emergency response. In some cases, it sends the wrong location to responders, posing a high risk to passengers in case of a crash or accident.
So far, 19 recalls have been issued on this vehicle, mostly for its electrical system. Problems like water intrusion into the front wheel and blank display in the review camera were also reasons for recalls, as were the emergency call system and rear spoiler. However, it's worth noting that a number of owners were refused recalls for their complaints, for various reasons, including that the issues didn't fall under the recall, or that the parts were unavailable.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Mercedes-Benz sprinters are known for their advanced design, offering a blend of spaciousness and durability that's ideal for commercial use. Recent models seem to cater more adequately to owner expectations. However, from 2013 to 2016, complaints got progressively worse, with the 2016 model taking the lead and racking up a staggering 16 recalls.
The major issues revolve around critical safety components like airbags, service brakes, and vehicle speed control, making this RV a major red flag. The vehicle is prone to wheel sensor failures, which cause the transmission to shift erratically. This also causes the car to accelerate unexpectedly, setting off the ESP, ABS, and check engine warning lights simultaneously. Even after changing this sensor, owners still continued to experience this frightening issue.
To top it off, the service brakes are problematic. There were complaints that it suddenly became inoperable, making it difficult to bring the vehicle to a safe stop. Mercedes sought to address some aspects of this in its recalls, but many sprinter owners were told that various parts were unavailable when they notified the manufacturer.
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
The CLA's unique and bold design departed from the traditional Mercedes look and got quite a bit of attention. But for its price, the 2014 CLA250 generally did not meet expectations. There are over 170 NHTSA complaints concerning this vehicle.
Owners' most notorious complaint is engine failure, which commonly causes the vehicle to stall and shut down. The car also tends to go abruptly into a pre-safe inoperative mode, where it's unable to accelerate. Many owners have had to tow their vehicles to the dealership for repairs, and in some cases, replacing the affected parts can cost as much as $4,000.
The six recalls for the CLA250 haven't really tackled the most troubling issues, despite some of these problems leading to near-fatal accidents. Recent NHTSA reports generally show that buying this vehicle still means dealing with constant power train and speed control issues. It appears Mercedes might have improved this model in some subsequent years, but the 2014 model year is pretty much a safety risk on wheels, and Car Complaints still rates it as the worst model year.