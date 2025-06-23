Is A Used Toyota 4Runner A Good First Car? Here Are A Few Things To Consider

There's a lot to think about when you're buying your first car, or if you're helping someone else, like your kids, buy their first car. The cost to buy, cost to run (fuel economy), and safety are all part of the equation, but so are things like size and reliability. Thankfully, we know that the 4Runner is one of the most reliable SUVs ever made, so that base is covered, but how does the rugged Toyota SUV do in the other categories?

The 4Runner is a body-on-frame SUV that broadly shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, giving the 4Runner robust off-road capability and decent towing power. So, if those tasks are part of your regular driving routine, the 4Runner may be the right fit. The 4Runner is also relatively spacious, with seating for at least five passengers in most configurations, and up to seven passengers in certain trims. Depending on what you need for your first vehicle, three rows of seating might be a bit overzealous, but the cargo space could be useful for transporting large items.

Let's not forget about safety and cost, though — probably the most important considerations and the topics we're going to dive the deepest into. There are six generations of 4Runner, so the pricing and fuel economy spread is pretty wide over the years. Safety-wise, the newer models are safer and have more safety equipment (airbags weren't mandated in the U.S. until the 1990s), all of which you should consider in your search.