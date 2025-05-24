4 Common Problems With The Toyota 4Runner (According To Owners)

If there is one thing that Toyota has prided itself on for years, it is the reliability of its vehicles. If Toyota does not rank at the top of the list of the most reliable car brands in the world, then the company's luxury brand, Lexus, is the only one that ranks above it. Considering how much money people spend to purchase a new vehicle, you would hope that these vehicles would be built to last and not give owners constant headaches. Whether it be a small car or a large truck, Toyota has been able to deliver that quality for years. That includes one of the company's larger vehicles, the Toyota 4Runner.

Advertisement

This mid-size SUV has been a staple of Toyota since the 1984 model year, and although the vehicle had a few years of poor sales in the late 2000s, they have fully rebounded to be just as consistently strong as it ever was. With the market now flooded with SUVs, the 4Runner gets to stand in as a stalwart of the form, and you don't get that without reliability. Of course, just because it has this history of reliability does not mean it is a perfect vehicle. The latest 2025 model was the first in a new generation, so there hasn't been quite enough time for drivers to know what could be wrong with the SUV. That being said, throughout the years, drivers have encountered a number of issues that plague certain 4Runner models, and we are going to run through four of the biggest ones in its history.

Advertisement