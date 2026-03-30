The Most Dependable Cars You Can Buy (According To JD Power's 2026 Study)

One variable supersedes all when shopping for a new car: dependability. Ideally, you'll want a car that gets you from point A to point B without worrying about any potential issue, provided you carry out routine maintenance.

Consumer reporting agencies and companies are a great place to start when looking for good options in this regard. In its yearly U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, JD Power compiles a comprehensive list of the most dependable cars currently on the market.

For its 2026 list (which covers only model years from 2023, to reflect three years of real-world performance), JD Power offers a look at user satisfaction with car components such as infotainment systems and in-vehicle tech, interior and exteriors, driving experience, and a lot more. We've broken down the study into different types of vehicles, always selecting the most dependable car you can buy, according to JD Power.