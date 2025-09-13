Why Subaru's Head Gaskets Became A Running Joke (And Whether It's Still Deserved)

Subaru's most reliable cars ever include old standbys the Outback and Forester along with newer models like the all-wheel drive 2024 Crosstrek. Yet despite the brand's solid reputation, Subaru became a bit of a joke some years back for its response to a serious design flaw. The problem started in the early 2000s with head gasket leaks on Subaru's 2.5-liter EJ engines. Some leaked internally, mixing engine oil and coolant while others drizzled coolant on the engine block leaving greenish streaks and a sweet smell under the hood. These leaks led to plenty of premature engine failure from overheating or insufficient lubrication. Subaru's response was not only unsatisfying for owners, but the public relations doublespeak from Subaru made some of them wonder if they were being pranked. The document in question — Subaru of America's 'owner notification letter titled Service Program WWP-99, — went out to 376,000 owners of late '90s and early 2000s Subarus with 2.5-liter engines in 2004.

The notice instructed affected owners to visit a Subaru dealer for a free dose of Genuine Subaru Cooling System Conditioner to prevent what the automaker called a "possible small external coolant leak" at the head gaskets due to "normal expansion and contraction of [the] engine." Subaru's choice the words "small," "possible," and "normal" was dismissive of owners' concerns and the solution seemed like a bit of legal self-protection. From there, the internet did what it does and turned Subaru's corporate spin into a long running joke.

The special cooling system conditioner later turned out to be a relabeled version of a popular British stop-leak product. Subaru's boxer engines have been around since 1966, and the 2.5-liter EJ powered much of Subaru's lineup by the turn of the century.