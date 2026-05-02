Consumer Reports Says This Car Brand Has The Cheapest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
When we buy a new or used vehicle, it's easy to have tunnel vision and focus only on the upfront costs and monthly payments: Does this car fit into our budget? We ignore the true cost of ownership, which can include gas, insurance, and, of course, maintenance. According to AAA, American drivers spend, on average, just under $800 annually to maintain their vehicles. Of course, some spend less, and some spend much more, depending on the age and condition of the vehicle. If you're hoping to purchase a car with historically low maintenance costs, which brands have the lowest projected maintenance costs over 10 years?
Generally, Toyota vehicles are celebrated for their longevity, and Hondas are known for holding their value, but according to Consumer Reports, Buick takes top honors when it comes to cumulative maintenance costs. Owners tend to spend an average of only $1,160 in the first five years, and about $4,100 in years five through 10, for a total of $5,260 over a 10-year period.
Consumer Reports ranked automakers based on the total 10-year cost. The results are based on its 2025 Annual Auto Surveys, which asked members to report how much they spend out of pocket on vehicle repairs and maintenance, including oil changes, new tires, and other upkeep over a 12-month period. The report did not include costs for collision repair, which is not considered to be general maintenance.
How other brands rate against Buick
Consumer Reports makes it clear that calculating maintenance costs for newer vehicles is complicated, partly because many brands, like Nissan, provide complimentary maintenance for a certain period after purchase. New vehicles also typically have warranties that cover maintenance for several years, and some consumers purchase extended warranties that may cover certain maintenance items they would otherwise have paid for.
With all that in mind, Lincoln takes second place on the Consumer Reports list, with slightly lower maintenance costs than Buick in years one to five at $920 but higher costs in the subsequent five years, averaging $4,700 for a total of $5,620. Rounding out the top three is Toyota, which has a total 10-year average maintenance cost of $5,950. Every other brand on the list sees maintenance costs of more than $6,000 over the first 10 years. Hyundai and Tesla close out the top five, with costs of $6,110 and $6,125, respectively. Honda doesn't even make the top ten, coming in at 11th place with an average maintenance cost of $6,550.
The trends at the top and bottom of the list are particularly telling for consumers. Two domestic luxury brands top the list, while no foreign luxury brands even crack the top ten. Lexus beats other luxury brands, with Infiniti, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz falling lower on the list. Consumer Reports attributes this trend, to some extent, to cheaper parts. Ultimately, if you're a soon-to-be buyer, don't forget to also consider reliability, insurance costs, and fuel economy when shopping.