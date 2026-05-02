Consumer Reports Says This Car Brand Has The Cheapest 10-Year Maintenance Costs

When we buy a new or used vehicle, it's easy to have tunnel vision and focus only on the upfront costs and monthly payments: Does this car fit into our budget? We ignore the true cost of ownership, which can include gas, insurance, and, of course, maintenance. According to AAA, American drivers spend, on average, just under $800 annually to maintain their vehicles. Of course, some spend less, and some spend much more, depending on the age and condition of the vehicle. If you're hoping to purchase a car with historically low maintenance costs, which brands have the lowest projected maintenance costs over 10 years?

Generally, Toyota vehicles are celebrated for their longevity, and Hondas are known for holding their value, but according to Consumer Reports, Buick takes top honors when it comes to cumulative maintenance costs. Owners tend to spend an average of only $1,160 in the first five years, and about $4,100 in years five through 10, for a total of $5,260 over a 10-year period.

Consumer Reports ranked automakers based on the total 10-year cost. The results are based on its 2025 Annual Auto Surveys, which asked members to report how much they spend out of pocket on vehicle repairs and maintenance, including oil changes, new tires, and other upkeep over a 12-month period. The report did not include costs for collision repair, which is not considered to be general maintenance.