Are Jaguars Reliable? Here's What Drivers Of The Luxury Brand Say About It

Ever since Jaguar's cringeworthy rebrand in 2024, the public has had a lot to say about the company. The old era of Jaguar is missed by many, and few are convinced that Jaguar's new direction will recapture its former glory. After all, even with its bold new image, the company will need to show that its future cars can deliver not just style, but lasting dependability. So, are Jaguars reliable?

For the brand's best-selling vehicle, the F-Pace, drivers say that the early 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine is the car's weakest link. In contrast, many owners also noted mostly a trouble-free experience for newer models with occasional software issues. Over on Reddit, impressions are also mixed, with one owner saying that "current Jags can be 50/50 on reliability," while stating that the Jaguar 2.0-liter diesel engine is the worst of the bunch.

Independent data shares a similar conclusion. RepairPal rates Jaguar 2.5 out of 5, ranking it 29th out of 32 brands, while What Car? ranks Jaguar 20th out of 31 brands in their 2024 reliability survey. In short, newer Jaguars tend to perform better than their reputation might suggest. That said, they are still not on par with most of the industry, and it's all highly dependent on the model year and proper maintenance.