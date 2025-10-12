Are Jaguars Reliable? Here's What Drivers Of The Luxury Brand Say About It
Ever since Jaguar's cringeworthy rebrand in 2024, the public has had a lot to say about the company. The old era of Jaguar is missed by many, and few are convinced that Jaguar's new direction will recapture its former glory. After all, even with its bold new image, the company will need to show that its future cars can deliver not just style, but lasting dependability. So, are Jaguars reliable?
For the brand's best-selling vehicle, the F-Pace, drivers say that the early 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel engine is the car's weakest link. In contrast, many owners also noted mostly a trouble-free experience for newer models with occasional software issues. Over on Reddit, impressions are also mixed, with one owner saying that "current Jags can be 50/50 on reliability," while stating that the Jaguar 2.0-liter diesel engine is the worst of the bunch.
Independent data shares a similar conclusion. RepairPal rates Jaguar 2.5 out of 5, ranking it 29th out of 32 brands, while What Car? ranks Jaguar 20th out of 31 brands in their 2024 reliability survey. In short, newer Jaguars tend to perform better than their reputation might suggest. That said, they are still not on par with most of the industry, and it's all highly dependent on the model year and proper maintenance.
Breaking down Jaguar reliability by model
As previously mentioned, the Jaguar F-Pace remains one of the most dependable modern Jaguar models, while its little brother, the E-Pace, fares a lot worse thanks to numerous recalls and problems with the brake system, fuel leaks, and electrical issues. The Jaguar XE is the brand's most popular sedan, but its reliability is often defined as substandard, with many owners complaining about the four-cylinder engine's reliability, electrical issues, and problems with the infotainment system.
The F-Type, a two-seater sports car, has performed better in many reliability surveys than its stablemates, but is still, at best, near average for the industry. Owners share a similar sentiment, saying that, as long as it's properly maintained, it is a rewarding car to own. The only electric Jaguar you can buy, the I-Pace, is also considered as one the brand's best SUVs. However, it can suffer from severe charging issues, which has become a main point of concern for many owners.
Lastly, the larger sedan, the XF, is better than the XE and most other Jaguar models in terms of reliability, but owners did report problems with timing chain issues on Ingenium diesel engines and electrical issues. Overall, the Jaguar F-Pace, the F-Type, and the XF seem to perform better than most, while the electric I-Pace, the E-Pace, and the XE, especially with earlier 2.0-liter diesel engines, seem to perform the worse.
Jaguar engine reliability and common issues
A common theme across many Jaguar owners' forums when talking about reliability is the AJ200P 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium gasoline engine, manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK. Although more efficient and more refined than its predecessors, the AJ200P is known to suffer from timing chains issues which can cost an arm and a leg to fix. One owner even noted the cost was quoted at $8,000 at the dealer and $4,000 at an independent shop.
These problems led to Jaguar issuing a 2019 recall which addressed the problem by upgrading the timing hardware. Besides the timing chain, this engine is also prone to misfires, excessive oil consumption, and rough idle. The two other engine options for the North American market include both a V6 and a high-performance V8. The AJ126 3.0-liter V6 is praised by many owners as being more reliable and more Jaguar-ish compared to the 2.0-liter Ingenium motor.
However, the V6 is known to sometimes suffer from overheating, oil leaks, and misfires. Lastly, the top-spec AJ133 V8 engine, although the most expensive to maintain, seems to fare better than both the V6 and the four-cylinder in terms of reliability. Many owners noted trouble-free miles with proper maintenance, but even the V8 is prone to issues such as oil leaks and timing chain wear.