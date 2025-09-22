Who Makes Jaguar Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?

Jaguar engines are made by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in India. Tata purchased Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in 2008 for $2.3 billion. In 2011, JLR announced a major investment program that would lead to the development of a new engine family, making both Jaguar and Land Rover self-sufficient in the engine department and eliminating the need to purchase engines from other companies for their vehicles. These engines would be called Ingenium.

The first plant to produce Ingenium engines was JLR's Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK, in January 2015. As of July 2020, the plant had made more than 1.5 million Ingenium engines in both diesel and gasoline-powered versions. The Wolverhampton plant was joined in 2017 by an additional engine factory located in Changshu, China, a joint venture with its Chinese partner Chery Automobile Ltd. The Chinese plant produced the Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engines for Jaguars (and Land Rovers) manufactured in China.

As with many other foreign automotive brands in China, JLR is experiencing declining sales in the country. Recently, the company has made the decision to end production of all models in China for both Jaguar and Land Rover over the next 14 months. This could also be related to Jaguar's cancellation of all its legacy internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in 2024, as it reinvents itself as an all-electric vehicle (EV) brand. Jaguar revealed a brash new concept car in late 2024, which has gotten some online praise.