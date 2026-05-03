5 Toyota Models That Came Out On Top In JD Power's 2026 Dependability Study
Toyota is known for its reliability, which is one of the reasons why owners stay loyal to the brand. It has proven this once more by raking in several model level awards from the 2026 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Eight models from the Toyota Motor Corporation actually garnered the most dependable prize for their segment, but three of these are from Lexus — the IS, UX, and GX — which topped the premium category for compact, small SUV, and midsize SUV, respectively.
But if you're the average buyer looking for a reliable non-luxury vehicle you can hold on to for years, Toyota also has five models that topped JD Power's dependability survey. This report looks at vehicles released in 2023 to account for 3 years' worth of real-world performance and accounts for nine major categories — climate control, driving assistance, driving experience, exterior, features/controls/displays, infotainment, interior, powertrain, and seats.
Lexus topped the list of most dependable premium brands, getting a score of 151 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), followed by Cadillac (175 PP100), and Porsche (182 PP100). Surprisingly, Toyota is not in the top three of most dependable mainstream brands, with Buick getting the top spot at 160 PP100. MINI hit the second place at 168 PP100, while Chevrolet ranked third at 178 PP100. Despite that, Toyota is still among the top five most dependable mainstream brands, with a score of 185 PP100. This puts it at the eighth spot overall, well ahead of the industry average of 204 PP100.
Corolla
The Corolla is the cheapest Toyota model you can buy. The base trim LE costs less than $25,000, with the $1,195 destination fee included in the price. But despite being an affordable option, it does not penalize you with reliability issues, giving you peace of mind with long-term ownership costs. Of course, you're going to sacrifice some creature comforts at its low entry price, as we found in our review of the 2025 Toyota Corolla. For example, the driver only gets power-adjustable seats in the top trim, and you'll have to make do with a tiny 8-inch infotainment display on the LE. Furthermore, the hybrid engine is only an option, so you'll have to shell out an extra $1,825 if you want better mileage.
Still, the Corolla is a great option if you only need a car to get from point A to B and not worry about breaking down as you're rushing to work. It's quite fuel efficient, with an EPA rating of 32 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway, for a combined rating of 35 MPG. It also comes with a few tech features, like adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams via Toyota Safety Sense, an electronic parking brake, and wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
So, if you're keen on getting your first brand new car and don't want to worry about issues down the road, the Toyota Corolla would likely fit the bill — just be sure to know these things before heading out to your dealer and signing a deal. If you're still shopping around, consider the Honda Civic and Kia Forte as well, as these two models rounded out the top three most dependable compact cars on the report.
Camry
Many car brands have either already phased out or are starting to phase out their mid-size models, like the Chevy Malibu and the Nissan Altima (which, thankfully, received a 2026 model year). With so few options, JD Power said that no other vehicles in the segment performed at or above average except for the Camry. This makes Toyota the only choice if you want a mid-size sedan that's unlikely to give you headaches in the future.
Toyota has updated the Camry to an all-hybrid lineup in 2025, ensuring that you'll get excellent MPGs out of the mid-size sedan. According to the EPA, the Camry gets 51 MPG in the city and 53 MPG in the highway, leading to an excellent combined figure of 52 MPG. It's also still reasonably priced with the base LE having an MSRP of $29,300 (plus a $1,195 destination fee). This means you're paying just $5,000 more over the base Corolla to get a larger sedan.
The Camry has also been updated, with the new model following the sportier "hammerhead" design language found on the new Prius, Crown Signia, and RAV4 models. Unfortunately, you won't get a fully electric or even plug-in hybrid option for this model, but its affordable price likely precludes Toyota from offering those options. Some car enthusiasts say that this is because Camry owners treat their vehicles as an appliance. But even if that is true, there is nothing wrong with owning an appliance that would get the job done while lasting you years of trouble-free ownership.
Tacoma
You won't go wrong with a Toyota Tacoma if you're looking for a durable truck that could last a million miles, and JD Power's study agrees with this. The Tacoma started out as the Hilux in 1969, but it was renamed the Toyota Truck when the company released the second generation. It wasn't until 1995 when the generic name was replaced with the iconic Tacoma, with the 2023 model building a reputation for being a reliable vehicle.
It's not all roses and rainbows for this pickup truck, though, as the company faced a number of issues with its 2016 model year, making that one of the worst Tacoma generations to ever come out. Toyota has seemingly fixed the problems that plagued this model, though, and it's one of only two vehicles that made JD Power's top picks in the midsize pickup segment. This is actually quite surprising given that pickup trucks are quite popular in the U.S., and that there are many different mid-sized options available on the market.
The Tacoma XtraCab SR is a great trim if you're looking for a basic work truck, with its $32,245 MSRP and $1,195 destination fee. It might not have all the bells and whistles and will only seat the driver and one passenger, but it comes with a six-foot bed and a class-IV towing hitch receiver to let you bring all your gear to your work site. Those who want to use their truck for both work and play can opt for the double cab version, which costs just $1,660 more (but comes with a shorter 5-foot bed), while higher trims will give you more goodies like automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and even a hybrid engine option.
Sienna
Minivans used to be a dime a dozen on American roads, but it has since given way to the ubiquitous SUV after it hit its stride in the year 2000. So today, you're limited to a few models if you want to buy a new family van, with the Sienna being one of them. Despite having limited competition, Toyota still gave this model the attention it deserved, making it the only one to qualify for the most dependable minivan on the 2026 US Vehicle Dependability Study.
You will be spoiled for choice if you want the Toyota minivan with the carmaker offering six trims, ranging from the cheapest LE, starting at $40,420 (plus the $1,195 destination charge), to the most expensive Platinum, which costs at least $57,810. This might sound expensive, especially given that the Toyota Corolla starts at just under $25,000. However, you should note that the compact sedan can only seat five people, while this minivan can carry up to eight passengers — enough to bring the family, the grandparents, and even the dog — in one trip. It's also one of the largest minivans when it comes to cargo space, making it quite useful for hauling stuff as well.
The Sienna comes with a hybrid engine as standard, with the EPA giving it a combined rating of 35 MPG. So, even if you're bringing everyone with you, you don't have to worry much about fuel consumption. And although the current generation is already five years old, having arrived on the market for the 2021 model year, Toyota has updated it recently, giving you all the modern features that you'd look for in any car.
4Runner
The SUV is the most popular segment in the United States, with two in five Americans saying that they use one as their primary vehicle. If you want to hop on that bandwagon, the Toyota 4Runner is one of JD Power's top options when it comes to reliable upper midsize SUVs. The sixth-generation 4Runner arrived on the market in 2024, and it has slowly evolved from being just a modified pickup truck when it was first introduced in 1984 to becoming a full-blown SUV that has grown larger with every iteration.
The 4Runner is a versatile vehicle, available in various trim options to give it different capabilities. For example, if you only need a basic city slicker but want something that can take on the occasional flooded or muddy road, the SR5 should already be good enough for your needs. On the other hand, if you plan on taking your SUV off the asphalt and want to spend a few days off-grid with just your car, then the 4Runner Trailhunter might be more suitable for you.
You will have to pay for that difference, though. The base trim SR5 starts at $41,870 MSRP (plus $1,195 destination charge), but going all out with the TRD Pro will cost you at least $68,200 — that's a more than $26,000 price difference, which is enough to buy yourself one of the cheapest new cars in 2026. Paying extra might be worth it for those who just want to take their vehicle from the dealership and straight to the trails, but if you want to save some cash, consider getting a more affordable trim (or even a used model) instead and then upgrade it down the line with mods that will take your 4Runner to the next level.