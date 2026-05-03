5 Toyota Models That Came Out On Top In JD Power's 2026 Dependability Study

Toyota is known for its reliability, which is one of the reasons why owners stay loyal to the brand. It has proven this once more by raking in several model level awards from the 2026 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Eight models from the Toyota Motor Corporation actually garnered the most dependable prize for their segment, but three of these are from Lexus — the IS, UX, and GX — which topped the premium category for compact, small SUV, and midsize SUV, respectively.

But if you're the average buyer looking for a reliable non-luxury vehicle you can hold on to for years, Toyota also has five models that topped JD Power's dependability survey. This report looks at vehicles released in 2023 to account for 3 years' worth of real-world performance and accounts for nine major categories — climate control, driving assistance, driving experience, exterior, features/controls/displays, infotainment, interior, powertrain, and seats.

Lexus topped the list of most dependable premium brands, getting a score of 151 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), followed by Cadillac (175 PP100), and Porsche (182 PP100). Surprisingly, Toyota is not in the top three of most dependable mainstream brands, with Buick getting the top spot at 160 PP100. MINI hit the second place at 168 PP100, while Chevrolet ranked third at 178 PP100. Despite that, Toyota is still among the top five most dependable mainstream brands, with a score of 185 PP100. This puts it at the eighth spot overall, well ahead of the industry average of 204 PP100.