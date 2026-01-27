Every Toyota Tacoma Generation Ranked From Worst To Best

If you're in the market for a new pickup, you probably have a lot of must-haves in mind. For one thing, most folks want a reliable vehicle. Looks and onboard features might come after, but steady performance is a must-have. To that end, a Toyota pickup seems like an easy choice. When I was shopping for a pickup in 2018, the Tacoma was at the top of my list for two main reasons.

For one thing, other Toyotas in my family exceeded the 200,000-mile-mark before giving out. What's more, the Tacoma looks good and ticks the boxes mountain-dwellers need. With four-wheel drive, room for the family, and good towing specs, a Tacoma was definitely not a bad choice. The thing is, while the Tacoma's towing capability and rugged design are both selling points, when it comes to the data, some Tacoma generations are better than others.

Everyone has an anecdote about their car or truck that could sway you either way, but when it comes to industry data, the numbers can reveal patterns you may not have suspected. Fortunately, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) makes data on a vehicle's quality public. We've gone through that information to rank every Toyota Tacoma generation from worst to best. For more information on how we determined the order, check out our Methodology at the end of this list.