Why Are Toyota Tacoma Tailgates Such A Popular Target For Thieves?
For years, the Toyota Tacoma has been one of the most popular midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. Justifiably so, if our experience with the 2024 Toyota Tacoma was anything to go by. Unfortunately, that same popularity has also made certain parts of the truck especially valuable to thieves. Among the most frequently stolen items is the tailgate. Law enforcement agencies across multiple states have reported patterns of thefts specifically tied to Tacomas, with criminals targeting them far more often than other trucks. But what makes a tailgate such an attractive target, and why do these thefts keep happening?
One of the biggest reasons Tacoma tailgates are targeted is how simple they are to take off. Unlike many vehicle parts that require tools and time, the Tacoma's design makes it possible to remove the tailgate in under a minute; thieves have been caught on camera walking up, opening the tailgate, unhooking the support cables, and walking off with it in seconds. There are many things to know about before buying a Tacoma, and this is one of them.
High demand and expensive replacements
Once stolen, the tailgates are resold through online marketplaces or even as scrap. Because the design stayed consistent across multiple model years, a thief could strip a 2016 Tacoma and sell it to someone who owns a 2019 model without any compatibility issues. That cross-compatibility only fuels demand.
Owners who damage or dent their tailgates often look for cheaper alternatives than waiting months for a replacement from the dealer. Owners report quotes ranging from $3,000 to more than $6,000, depending on backup cameras or integrated electronics. In 2024, some dealerships were unable to provide immediate replacements because of shortages caused by thefts.
That scarcity makes stolen tailgates more valuable, giving criminals a strong incentive to keep targeting them. The problem has been reported across California, Hawaii, Oregon, and beyond, with police consistently linking Tacoma tailgates to theft patterns. In areas like Costa Mesa, California, 19 out of 20 stolen tailgates in the first few months of 2024 were from Tacomas. Combined with their high resale value and ease of installation, these parts have essentially become a currency for thieves.
How owners can protect their trucks
While Tacoma tailgates are easy to steal, there are ways to make them less attractive targets. The simplest method is a tailgate lock. Many aftermarket options cost under $100 and prevent the quick-release system from being exploited. Some Tacoma models after 2016 include factory-installed locks, but older trucks without them are especially vulnerable. Tailgate locks aside, an inexpensive solution is using a hose clamp around the pivot point, which will require tools to remove.
Parking strategy also matters. Police recommend reversing into spaces, backing up against walls, or parking in well-lit areas covered by cameras. Owners can also mark their tailgates with their VIN or license plate number, helping law enforcement trace them if recovered. For extra deterrence, tonneau covers or truck caps create an extra layer of work for thieves who rely on speed.
None of these measures guarantees total protection, but slowing the process often makes thieves move on to an easier target. If the threat of someone stealing your tailgates has put you off buying a Tacoma, here are 10 trucks that are just as, if not more, reliable than Toyota's midsize offering.