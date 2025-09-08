Why Are Toyota Tacoma Tailgates Such A Popular Target For Thieves?

For years, the Toyota Tacoma has been one of the most popular midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. Justifiably so, if our experience with the 2024 Toyota Tacoma was anything to go by. Unfortunately, that same popularity has also made certain parts of the truck especially valuable to thieves. Among the most frequently stolen items is the tailgate. Law enforcement agencies across multiple states have reported patterns of thefts specifically tied to Tacomas, with criminals targeting them far more often than other trucks. But what makes a tailgate such an attractive target, and why do these thefts keep happening?

One of the biggest reasons Tacoma tailgates are targeted is how simple they are to take off. Unlike many vehicle parts that require tools and time, the Tacoma's design makes it possible to remove the tailgate in under a minute; thieves have been caught on camera walking up, opening the tailgate, unhooking the support cables, and walking off with it in seconds. There are many things to know about before buying a Tacoma, and this is one of them.