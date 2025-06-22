10 Trucks Just As Or More Reliable Than The Toyota Tacoma

In 2024, the Toyota Tacoma was the fifth best-selling pickup in the United States. Although it may never outpace the Ford F-Series or other higher-ranking trucks, the Tacoma sold more than 192,000 units, and that's is nothing to scoff at. There are plenty of pickup trucks on the market to choose from, and the Tacoma consistently ranks near the top. It's the one exception to the general rule that American's prefer U.S.-built trucks.

That said, there's a lot to know before buying a Tacoma, like which models have better resale value, and which model years might be more susceptible to breakdowns. In general, the Toyota Tacoma has favorable reliability ratings, earning an above-average 3.5 from RepairPal, and consistently competitive dependability scores from J.D. Power. For example, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma earned an 83 for Quality & Reliability from J.D. Power, in the midsize pickup category.

All that said, looks and cost aside, many pickups are just as reliable as the Tacoma, and some are even more so, depending on the model year. To determine which trucks rival the Tacoma on dependability, we compared consumer reviews from RepairPal and referenced J.D. Power dependability awards for a fair comparison. Our results don't include specific year recommendations, but do involve multiple points of comparison across different model years. Stay tuned for more on our methodology after the list of reliable trucks.