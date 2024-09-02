5 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Searching For A Used Honda Ridgeline

Although SUVs have had a significant rise in popularity in recent years, the vehicles that inevitably top the list of the best-selling in the United States year after year are pickup trucks. With the domination of the Ford F-Series on the market, along with the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tacoma, Ram 1500, and more, it is abundantly clear that many hundreds of thousands of Americans each year want a large vehicle with a truck bed, whether they find themselves hauling large payloads or not. Of all the pickup trucks on the market, and indeed amongst all the vehicles from the automaker, the Honda Ridgeline is an underrated model that's certainly worth another look.

Introduced for the 2006 model year, it still sits in Honda's line with the well-reviewed 2024 Ridgeline, and is currently the only pickup truck that Honda makes. The Ridgeline has been mostly consistent in terms of reliability and quality, albeit with a few terrible years sprinkled in too. Sales for the truck have picked up in the 2020s, after a decade-long slump following its strong first few years. As they're such well-made vehicles, they can be pretty good bets if you are looking for a truck on the used market. Based on customer reviews and reliability ratings from trusted sources, here are five Honda Ridgeline model years you should look for if you want to get yourself a quality used truck.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]